16 observations: Texans fall to Titans

There have been some gut punch losses this season; I’m not breaking any news whatsoever. Unfortunately, I don’t know that I truly have the words in my vocabulary to describe the frustration of a 4-8 season that could possibly be 8-4. One play in New England, one stop in Seattle, one more second to throw versus Indianapolis, no turnovers in Baltimore and, perhaps, one made field goal today…and we’re talking about a much different season. However, wallowing in pity won’t change history, so let’s dive into my observations from the team’s 17-13 loss to the Titans (that’s how I’ll remember it, anyway).
3. Unfortunately, the Texans just couldn’t punch it in the end zone down in the red zone. To make matters worse, they missed two field goals. So, instead of having a shot at a game winner on the final drive, the Texans had to go for the end zone, down by four. Even if they had made one chip shot field goal, it would’ve changed everything. Then again, the offense will tell you that it should’ve punched it in the end zone a couple of more times.
4. The missed field goal before the half was a killer because the Titans got the ball at the spot of the miss. They, in turn, went down and kicked a field goal before half to tie the game at 10. Had Fairbairn nailed that one, the Texans would’ve been up 13-7 at half, with a completely different outlook.
6. The next play was the Texans only turnover of the day on a tremendous interception by Leshaun Sims. Gut. Punch. It was just a great play by Sims.
7. That said, let me get to Tom Savage. That guy got the you-know-what beat out of him on Sunday and kept getting back up. One play after the next and made one huge throw after another. That throw to Anderson? Ice water in his veins. I could barely watch that 4th-and-19 play and he threw to a spot no larger than a shoebox from 22 yards away. He got rid of the football on time. He threw accurately. The only tough part was that he couldn’t punch it in the end zone when down in the red zone. The run game was getting swallowed up, so he was a one-man band trying to stick the football into tight spots. He threw it 49 times and completed 31 for 365 yards, a touchdown and a pick. There were a lot of teams in the league that would’ve loved to have a performance like that on Sunday from their quarterback.
8. Emotions are a funny thing. If there had been a meter on my heart on the sideline, it would’ve swung so wildly that it would’ve busted. When new left tackle
9. DeAndre Hopkins continues to amaze anyone and everyone and frustrate the heck out of defensive backs. He had eight catches for 80 yards. He toe-taps the sideline unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. He’s second in the league in yards (1,004). He’s tied for the league lead with nine touchdowns. He’s tied for fourth in receptions (77) and EVERYONE in the building knows the ball is going to him and they still can’t stop it. Yet, he’s proving this year that he can do it all. Fifty-fifty catches. Run after the catch. Short. Intermediate. Deep. Double coverage. Tear his jersey. Nothing has worked this year.
11. Hopkins' first catch of the game…wow. I’m still not sure, having watched it about 10 times after the game, how he came down with the ball. Savage threw a dart into a mesh of three bodies and six hands, yet, Hopkins stole it away from the Titans' two defenders that were in the area, then turned upfield for a 17-yard gain. Dude is in a zone right now.
12. Titans running back Derrick Henry’s numbers will look outstanding, but he picked up 99 yards on two runs. That means on nine other carries, he picked up 10 yards. That’s why he’s such a beast, though, because all he needs is one play and that can change everything. Give him any space at all and it’s a wrap. When he caught that pitch from Mariota on the final touchdown, he was GONE.
13. Earlier in the game, I mentioned to Andre Ware that I thought that Tennessee would run that exact counter flip play on 3rd-and-1. He thought the same and we were surprised that they didn’t. We discussed it off the air and wondered why they didn’t do it when they had to know that the Texans gave up a huge gain to the Ravens on that very play. Then, with little time left, there it was…the perfect play call for a 75-yard touchdown run to seal the win.
14. Freaking Delaine Walker is a dude. That guy came up with every key third down catch…or so it seemed, all day long. I’d really like to see him retire sometime soon, you know, walk away after the season, take a rest, you’ve done enough in this league, my man. In all honesty, I have the utmost of respect for him and without him, the Titans probably don’t win that game.
15. I hate that Braxton Miller had to leave this game. He was back there because Bruce Ellington had already left the game with an injury. He actually had a solid return before getting drilled on the Texans sideline. He had emerged as a weapon in the passing game, especially on his 57-yard catch-and-run that set up Stephen Anderson’s touchdown in the first half. Had it not been Adoree Jackson, a track superstar in high school and college chasing him, Miller would’ve put the Texans on the scoreboard. After a tough start to the season, Miller stepped up and made some big plays, so hopefully, he can bounce back soon.
There’s not much more to say about this, other than to look forward to the 49ers and Battle Red Sunday.
See ya’ then, everyone.