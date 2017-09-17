25 observations: Texans vs. Bengals

Late last year, many of the Texans were seen around the building wearing t-shirts with the word GRIT emblazoned on the back. There’s no win that I can remember that epitomized GRIT more than the Texans win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Think about it…rookie quarterback starting for the first time, all three tight ends out of the game, no starting guard, two wide receivers out as well, starting inside linebacker out, yet the Texans found a way to GRIT out a 13-9 win over the Bengals.
Here are my observations.
1. In three consecutive games against the Bengals, the Texans have scored, 10, 12 and 13 points and won all three. Suffice to say, they haven’t been pretty wins but hugely important wins.
2. Defensive back
3.
4. …let’s talk about
5. Let’s get to the man who celebrated his 22nd birthday on this evening -
-1st and ten, backed up to ten yard line - 11 yard throw to
-2nd and 20, HOU 11 yard line - found Hopkins open down the seam with no safety help - Bengals Adam Jones pass interference
-3rd and 7, HOU 28 - found Hopkins for nine yards and a first down
-3rd and 16, HOU 37 - scrambled for 11 yards to set up closer field goal attempt.
6. He was in shotgun on 11 of those plays too. With the game on the line, Bill O’Brien put the ball in his hands and Watson delivered on a key drive.
7. Two plays prior to his 49-yard touchdown run, Watson was absolutely blasted by Geno Atkins. The Bengals star interior defender didn’t so much as sacked him as much as he de-cleated the rookie quarterback. So, how did Watson respond? The longest run of his short career for the only touchdown on the night.
8. A tip of the cap to Atkins. That man is a bad mother, well, you know. He’s as powerful a interior defensive lineman as the Texans will face all year long. The Texans short yardage troubles on the night were a direct result of his presence and power.
9. By the way, there were a few key blocks thrown on Watson’s run.
10. When Watson returned to the sideline, he was greeted by a bevy of defensive players that loved that touchdown run. A good half dozen of them; as a former coach, I LOVED seeing that.
11. The offensive line didn’t have an A night, but want to talk about some GRIT, say hello to this group. It was far from a masterpiece, but the Texans offense knew that it was going to have to ground and pound all night and did it. The Texans ran for 168 yards on the ground and gave up no sacks in the second half. The short yardage blocking MUST improve and the overall protection game must as well, but with no tight ends to help, forcing two rookies - Julien Davenport and
12. Watching DeAndre Hopkins do his work on the sideline is one of the great joys of my job. That fourth quarter drive, in particular, he just went to work. The beautiful toe drag to get both of his feet in? I mean, wow. The offense needed its best player to step up tonight and he did in a big way.
13. Man,
14.
15. I hadn’t thought about it quite this way but, after the game, I got a direct message from my pal Dustin on
16. Late in the third quarter on another key third down play, the Bengals spread out the Texans, with trips into the Texans sideline and running back Gio Bernard the number one receiver (closest to the sideline). The Texans put safety
17.
18. Back in 2015, there was a fan that gave me the business coming back on the field at halftime for whatever reason. When that game was over, I did a postgame video right where he was standing. Surprisingly (not really), he didn’t have much to say once it was over. So, who was giving me the business again at halftime? SAME guy. I just smiled and wondered whether he remembered how it went for him two years prior. Surprisingly (not really), he was nowhere to be found after this one was over.
A few final nuggets…
19. The Texans nine starting quarterbacks under Bill O’Brien are now 8-1 in their first start.
20. The Texans won their first ever Thursday night road game.
21. The Texans hadn’t won on Thursday since 2012 Thanksgiving game…until last night.
22. The Texans won on Thursday night for the first time since 2007 (against Broncos at NRG Stadium)
23. Deshaun Watson became only the third rookie to start and win his first start (David Carr in 2002, T.J. Yates 2011)
24. Watson’s 49-yard run is a Texans record for a quarterback run.
25. The Texans had NINE rookies active on Thursday night. Now, I can’t find particular stats on rookies active in a regular season game, but I can’t imagine any time in recent memory that nine rookies were active.
There’s probably more I’m leaving on the cutting room floor, but I’ll cut it there. It was a long, yet satisfying, night in the Queen City. In the end, though, the Texans left with a much needed Thursday night win. See ya next week, everyone. Enjoy the weekend!