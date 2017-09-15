Bill O'Brien: "improved" O-line faces new challenge

Up Next
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
Bill O'Brien: "improved" O-line faces new challenge

Posted 1 hour ago

Drew Dougherty Texans TV Host

Bill O'Brien discussed the Texans offensive line on Monday afternoon.

The offensive line got better in Week 2.

 

After allowing Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage to get sacked a combined 10 times in the season-opener against the Jaguars, the Texans regrouped. Although Watson was dropped three times in the win at Cincinnati, the Texans were able to run for 168 yards. Houston won the game and head coach Bill O’Brien explained the adjustment.

 

“I think they improved the whole game,” O’Brien said. “I think that those guys played a much better game. Again, I would say the big thing is, I think this is something we always say, that it’s an improvement league, so we have to keep trying to get better. It’s a different challenge this week.”

 

The New England defense tallied three sacks in their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, and sacked Drew Brees once on Sunday in a win at New Orleans. One of the keys to keeping Watson upright against the Bengals was help from the running backs.

 

“The backs did a great job of helping on the edge and Lamar Miller did a nice job picking up blitzes,” O’Brien said. “Tight ends, also. All those guys combined, if they can give the quarterback a little bit of time, regardless of whether he’s a rookie or a veteran, that’s big.”

 

Greg Mancz started at right guard Thursday night, and according to O’Brien, was solid, and didn’t make any mental errors.

 

“No MEs,” O’Brien said. “Mancz did some good things in there and Mancz, more than likely, will continue to be the right guard.”

 

The Texans will practice Monday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

