Bill O'Brien: "improved" O-line faces new challenge

The offensive line got better in Week 2.

After allowing Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage to get sacked a combined 10 times in the season-opener against the Jaguars, the Texans regrouped. Although Watson was dropped three times in the win at Cincinnati, the Texans were able to run for 168 yards. Houston won the game and head coach Bill O’Brien explained the adjustment.

“I think they improved the whole game,” O’Brien said. “I think that those guys played a much better game. Again, I would say the big thing is, I think this is something we always say, that it’s an improvement league, so we have to keep trying to get better. It’s a different challenge this week.”

The New England defense tallied three sacks in their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, and sacked Drew Brees once on Sunday in a win at New Orleans. One of the keys to keeping Watson upright against the Bengals was help from the running backs.

“The backs did a great job of helping on the edge and Lamar Miller did a nice job picking up blitzes,” O’Brien said. “Tight ends, also. All those guys combined, if they can give the quarterback a little bit of time, regardless of whether he’s a rookie or a veteran, that’s big.”

Greg Mancz started at right guard Thursday night, and according to O’Brien, was solid, and didn’t make any mental errors.

“No MEs,” O’Brien said. “Mancz did some good things in there and Mancz, more than likely, will continue to be the right guard.”

The Texans will practice Monday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center.