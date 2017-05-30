Braxton Miller leaning on Wes Welker for slot tips

WR Braxton Miller has a great resource in Wes Welker when it comes to learning the slot receiver position.

Braxton Miller is learning from the best.

Through OTAs, the Texans pass-catcher has leaned heavily on assistant wide receivers coach Wes Welker, one of the most prolific slot receivers in NFL history. Welker caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards in his 12-year NFL career. Between 2007 and 2012 with the Patriots, he logged 100 or more catches and 1,100-plus yards per season every year but 2010, when he caught 86 balls for 848 yards.

"The role he played is the type of role I'm playing in this offense," Miller said after Wednesday's practice. "So it's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the greatest slot players to play the game. Especially in this type of system."

Welker's assisting receivers coach John Perry, and also helping special teams coordinator Larry Izzo and assistant Doug Colman. Miller, in year two as a pro, said he's taken advantage of being around Welker.

"I'm always in his ear, bugging him, as you can see after practice," Miller explained. "I was just asking him all types of questions. What did he see? What did I do wrong today? After every play, he's always correcting what I did wrong. Then I just go out there on the next play and fix it."

In 10 games as a rookie out of Ohio State last autumn, Miller caught 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. He described his main goal this offseason as he works to make more of an impactr.

"Just being consistent," Miller said. "Every time you come on the field, you're going to get the same guy every day."

Helping with that consistency has been a better knowledge of the plays and formations, accoring to Miller.

He and the Texans will work on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The third week of OTAs begins on Monday.