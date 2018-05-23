Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television. It’s my favorite show that NFL Films has ever done, really. I don’t miss an episode. I love to see where the players rank the Texans and then how they tell every player’s story. One other aspect important to me about the show is where the players rank the Texans’ opponents, especially those in the division.



The show has unveiled half the list, players 51-100. The only Texan to be revealed is one that was regularly in the top ten before injuries struck the past two seasons - J.J. Watt at No. 84. I’ve said that I think four current Texans have yet to be revealed - DeAndre Hopkins , Jadeveon Clowney , Deshaun Watson and Tyrann Mathieu . There aren’t many teams that would be able to boast of that many players remaining in the top 50.



Thus far, in the division, the Colts haven’t had a player revealed, but T.Y. Hilton will be in the top 50, I’d imagine.



Tennessee

#66 Jurrell Casey

#72 Delanie Walker

#78 Taylor Lewan

#80 Kevin Byard



Jaguars

#58 Leonard Fournette

#67 Telvin Smith

#88 Yannick Ngakoue



I don’t believe the Titans will have any more players revealed, perhaps quarterback Marcus Mariota, but it’s a long shot given the quarterbacks already revealed. The Jaguars should have cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.



Of the top 100 already reveald, the Texans will face those division foes and the following:



#97 Carlos Hyde, Running Back, Browns

#96 Malcolm Jenkins, Safety, Eagles

#95 Lane Johnson, Tackle, Eagles

#92 Landon Collins, Safety, Giants

#86 Chris Harris, Cornerback, Broncos

#77 Odell Beckham, Jr., Wide Receiver, Giants

#74 Cameron Wake, Defensive End, Dolphins

#71 Zack Martin, Guard, Cowboys

#69 Fletcher Cox, Defensive Tackle, Eagles

#68 Zach Ertz, Tight End, Eagles

#62 Micah Hyde, Safety, Bills

#57 Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle, Redskins

#54 Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back, Cowboys

#52 Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver, Browns

#51 Case Keenum, Quarterback, Broncos



In addition to AFC South foes HIlton, Ramsey, Bouye and Campbell in the division, I’d project the following opponents in the Top 50 on the Texans 2018 schedule.



Tom Brady, Quarterback, Patriots

Rob Gronkowski, Tight End, Patriots

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Cowboys (50/50 on this one)

Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle, Cowboys

Demarcus Lawrence, Defensive End, Cowboys

Shady McCoy, Running Back, Bills

Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Eagles

Von Miller, Outside Linebacker, Broncos

Ryan Kerrigan, Outside Linebacker, Redskins



That’s a daunting list, but it’s nowhere near as daunting as the last two years have been, seemingly. The next ten are revealed on Monday 41-50 and I’m expecting at least one Texan to be revealed, so tune in with me and check it out.



