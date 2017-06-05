Breakfast: D.J. Reader, Carlos Watkins reunited

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans Radio Live at Fuddruckers Join Texans Ambassador Chester Pitts from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!
  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., Jun. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Breakfast: D.J. Reader, Carlos Watkins reunited

Posted 35 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins have been practically inseparable since 2012.

D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins have been practically inseparable since 2012.

Other than last season, when the Texans drafted Reader and Watkins finished up his collegiate career, the pair of defensive linemen had been roommates, as well as teammates, for four years at Clemson University.
Now, it’s like old times again.

“Every day we hang out,” Reader said on Texans Radio last week. ‘He’s over at my house every day on the weekends. If I leave town, I let him get my house key. He’s got my car so he’s over there most of the time.”

The two both went through tragedy and loss while at Clemson. Watkins suffered severe injuries in a fatal car crash that took the life of his cousin in 2013. One year later, Reader’s father suddenly passed away from kidney failure. Each leaned on the other for support during their tough times, and have now made it to the NFL together.

Reader, in his second season with the Texans, considers Watkins like a brother. He hopes to ease the rookie’s transition into the NFL.

“Just how to study the game, how to know what’s coming, definitely the playbook and just certain things he’s got to do to be better at this level,” Reader said. “Me and him are going to be able to grow together which is big. I’m just in Year 2 still which isn’t a lot but I’m excited to be able to have him with me and help him along the way.”

Reader saw action in 16 games last year with seven starts, the fifth-most starts by a rookie defensive lineman in Texans history. Reader also became just the third rookie in franchise history to record a sack in the postseason, when he brought down Raiders quarterback Connor Cook for a 6-yard loss in the AFC Wild Card game.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant


Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »