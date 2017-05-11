Breakfast: The importance of undrafted players

Up Next
  • Fri., May. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., May. 13, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., May. 15, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Tue., May. 16, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Fri., May. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 6:00 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Houston Texans Kids Triathlon pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    The 2017 Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texans Children's Hospital is coming up May 20-21!

    The triathlon is open to kids ages 6-15. The 6-10 age group will get to compete in a 100-yard swim, 3-mile bike ride, and half-mile run, while the 11-15 age group will double each distance, all with plenty of fun along the way!

    Houston Texans Kids Triathlon
    Presented by Texas Children's Hospital
    Saturday, May 20  and Sunday, May 21
    NRG Stadium

    Registration for this event will sell out quickly, so register your child today at http://www.houstontexans.com/kids/triathlon/home.html
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 6:00 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Houston Texans Kids Triathlon pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

News

Breakfast: The importance of undrafted players

Posted 44 minutes ago

John Harris Texans Analyst

There will be a player, or two, that walks into this building as an unknown, undrafted player and contributes to this 2017 squad.

The Texans rookies are finally in the building and their NFL careers begin this weekend with the annual rookie minicamp. We’ve often discussed many of the seven drafted players, but we’ve not addressed the undrafted signees and tryout players. Each year, without fail, an undrafted player or two, makes his way onto the 53-man roster. Now, not every undrafted player becomes Arian Foster, but the impact of undrafted players was certainly felt last year, in particular.

Undrafted players played key roles throughout the 2016 season. The secondary had four key former undrafted players in Corey Moore, Robert Nelson, Eddie Pleasant and A.J. Bouye. Defensive end Joel Heath was the player of the game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 and made significant contributions throughout his rookie season. Max Bullough and Brian Peters were major contributors on special teams and as backups to Brian Cushing and Benardrick McKinney.

On offense, Stephen Anderson was active for 13 games and both playoff games as a rookie tight end. Greg Mancz, the team’s starting center for all 18 games in 2016, was also undrafted in 2015. After stints with New York and Baltimore, Akeem Hunt signed with the Texans midway through his rookie campaign and has made a number of key plays since he arrived in November 2015. Kendall Lamm has been the team’s sixth offensive lineman and seen plenty of action in that role the past two years.

Over the past three seasons, a number of undrafted players signed with the Texans immediately after the draft, made their way onto the 53-man roster and are still on the roster.

2014 - Bullough
2015 - Mancz, Moore, Lamm, Kurtis Drummond
2016 - Anderson, Heath, Ufomba Kamalu, Brennan Scarlett, Wendall Williams

The point to this history lesson is that there will be a player, or two, that walks into this building as an unknown, undrafted player and contributes to this 2017 squad. Who that will be starts to take shape this weekend at the Texans rookie minicamp.

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

