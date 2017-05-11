Breakfast: The importance of undrafted players

The Texans rookies are finally in the building and their NFL careers begin this weekend with the annual rookie minicamp. We’ve often discussed many of the seven drafted players, but we’ve not addressed the undrafted signees and tryout players. Each year, without fail, an undrafted player or two, makes his way onto the 53-man roster. Now, not every undrafted player becomes Arian Foster, but the impact of undrafted players was certainly felt last year, in particular.
Undrafted players played key roles throughout the 2016 season. The secondary had four key former undrafted players in
Over the past three seasons, a number of undrafted players signed with the Texans immediately after the draft, made their way onto the 53-man roster and are still on the roster.
2014 - Bullough
2015 - Mancz, Moore, Lamm,
2016 - Anderson, Heath,
The point to this history lesson is that there will be a player, or two, that walks into this building as an unknown, undrafted player and contributes to this 2017 squad. Who that will be starts to take shape this weekend at the Texans rookie minicamp.