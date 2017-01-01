Up Next
News

Breakfast: Timeline for Game Week

Posted 1 hour ago

The Texans are back at it for game week!

For the first Monday since January 9, we have a Texans game week. Sure, they played three preseason games, but these ones count in the standings.

Hopefully your Labor Day is a happy one. For those of you still reeling from Harvey, we'll try to provide a distraction.

The Texans host the Jaguars on Sunday, but first, here's a timeline of the week ahead.

They'll practice a bit this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The team will be off on Tuesday, and then practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

