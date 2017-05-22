Breakfast: What OTAs are like

The Texans kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) this week. Rookies and veterans will take the practice field together for the first time in 11-on-11 drills in the third and final phase of the NFL's offseason workout program.“It’s cool to watch (rookies),”said March 3 on Texans Radio. “I was there, so as an older guy we all know that feeling. You just do what you can to help out. In the meeting room, I know they are swimming with all that information that they are throwing at them. So you know, it’s part of the process.”Up until this week, the Texans were permitted to conduct on-field workouts that included individual player instruction and drills and team practice on a “separates” only basis. Live is not permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.“I think OTAs are good for a number of reasons,” Brown said. “I think, for one, getting back to football, getting back to that environment. Being just away from it for a few months, it feels like a lifetime. You know what I mean? Because you completely unplug. Getting back just around everybody, getting the playbook, being able to study the plays - it’s like riding a bike.”Each team is permitted a total of 10 days of OTAs in the final four weeks of the voluntary offseason program. The Texans will hold OTAs at the Houston Methodist Training Center on the following dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, and June 8-9.