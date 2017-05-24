Center Nick Martin “good to go” in OTAs

But this week, Martin returned to the practice field for the start of OTAs.
With his rehabilitation behind him, Martin feels confident in his recovery.
“The ankle is good to go,” he said.
Unable to practice last season, the Texans 2016 second-round draft pick focused on what he could do. He spent his first year learning the system, attending meetings, and preparing mentally.
“The biggest thing is stay up with the playbook,” Martin said. “We have a large playbook and it’s an awesome offense. I was just trying to stay with it as much as I could, learn the in-game routine, run game, pass game, how we go about it. Everything.”
