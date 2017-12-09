Chris Clark on IR, Texans explore LT options

"It was a tough decision there," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "We just felt like it was projected to be a four, five-week injury and so we decided to put Chris on injured reserve."
The eight-year veteran offensive lineman left Monday’s game at Baltimore with an ankle injury and did not return.
"We’ll look at it," O'Brien said. "We’ve got a number of different ways we can go. Obviously, Kendall Lamm has played there. We promoted
Clark saw action in ten games this season with eight starts at left tackle. The Texans will head to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon on CBS and SportsRadio 610.
