  • Sat., Dec. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
  • Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
Chris Clark on IR, Texans explore LT options

Posted 23 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

With veteran Chris Clark on IR, Bill O'Brien discussed the Texans options at left tackle moving forward.

The Texans added another starter to their growing injured reserve list, placing left tackle Chris Clark on IR Wednesday.

"It was a tough decision there," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "We just felt like it was projected to be a four, five-week injury and so we decided to put Chris on injured reserve."

The eight-year veteran offensive lineman left Monday’s game at Baltimore with an ankle injury and did not return. Kendall Lamm replaced Clark at left tackle for the remainder of the game. Rookie Julien Davenport was inactive in Week 12 with a shoulder injury and is still “touch and go,” according to O’Brien. However, the Texans do have options for the remaining five games.

"We’ll look at it," O'Brien said. "We’ve got a number of different ways we can go. Obviously, Kendall Lamm has played there. We promoted Chad Slade. We can move (RT) Breno (Giacomini) over there. (RG) Jeff Allen has played tackle in the past so we’re going to look at all the different options that we have."

Clark saw action in ten games this season with eight starts at left tackle. The Texans will head to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

