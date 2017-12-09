Chris Clark on IR, Texans explore LT options

The Texans added another starter to their growing injured reserve list, placing left tackleon IR Wednesday."It was a tough decision there," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "We just felt like it was projected to be a four, five-week injury and so we decided to put Chris on injured reserve."The eight-year veteran offensive lineman left Monday’s game at Baltimore with an ankle injury and did not return.replaced Clark at left tackle for the remainder of the game. Rookie Julien Davenport was inactive in Week 12 with a shoulder injury and is still “touch and go,” according to O’Brien. However, the Texans do have options for the remaining five games."We’ll look at it," O'Brien said. "We’ve got a number of different ways we can go. Obviously, Kendall Lamm has played there. We promoted. We can move (RT) Breno (Giacomini) over there. (RG)has played tackle in the past so we’re going to look at all the different options that we have."Clark saw action in ten games this season with eight starts at left tackle. The Texans will head to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon on CBS and SportsRadio 610.