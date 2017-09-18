Football 101: McKinney's big sack

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Football 101: McKinney's big sack

Posted 1 hour ago

John Harris Texans Analyst

A couple of summers ago, I was got the opportunity to interview Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen at 2015 SEC Media Days.

A couple of summers ago, I got the opportunity to interview Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen at 2015 SEC Media Days. I asked him about his current team, but mainly I wanted to get his thoughts on a rookie linebacker that the Texans had just drafted. When I mentioned the name Benardrick McKinney, Mullen’s eyes lit up.

“Hey, y’all are going to love him,” Mullen exclaimed.

Suffice to say, Mullen was absolutely correct. In 32 games as a Texan, McKinney has registered 209 tackles and 8.0 sacks. He registered 129 tackles and 5.0 sacks as a second year player in 2016 and earned 2nd team All-Pro honors as voted on by the Associated Press.

It’s those two stats, though, that help to tell the story about a guy listed only as an inside linebacker in your program. Yes, he’s an inside linebacker, but he’s one of the rare inside backers that can move to the outside and rush like a true outside linebacker as well. When I was asked about him heading into the 2015 Draft, I said that he was rare because he was the only linebacker I could recall that could ably play every single linebacker position in any scheme. As a rookie, he wasn’t asked to take on too much in this defense, but in 2016, he displayed that versatility I raved about the year prior.

As a result of his length, size and skills, he doesn’t come off the field, often transitioning into a legitimate pass rusher on longer distance downs. Here’s a great example of how all of his assets play in the favor of this Texans defense.

Trailing the Texans 10-9 and facing a 3rd and 5 on their 48-yard line, the Bengals had 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) on the field, with quarterback Andy Dalton in the shotgun. McKinney was aligned over the guard in a stand up rush position, in between J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.



On the snap, McKinney started to his left on guard T.J. Johnson.



Mercilus then burst through the A gap to his left and McKinney looped around to his right.



The pressure from this inside movement by those two, combined with the outside edge pressure from Watt, forced Dalton to flee the pocket. He found the only hole there was and took off. At first glance, it appeared, he might have enough room to run for the five yards needed for the first down.



But, McKinney saw Dalton leave the pocket and took off like his famous coiffure was on fire. Dalton initially tried to outrace McKinney, but, in about four steps, realized that it was futile.



McKinney wrapped Dalton up for his second sack on the night. How important was that sack? The Texans marched 66 yards on the ensuing drive, setting up Kai’mi Fairbairn’s 42-yard field goal that gave the Texans what ended up as an insurmountable 13-9 lead.

The unquestioned leader on this defense is Benardrick McKinney and his versatility makes him as valuable as anyone in a Texans uniform.

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »