Game Status Report: Texans vs. Cardinals

  • Sat., Nov. 18, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
  • Tue., Nov. 21, 2017 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST Player Signing at Ford

    Meet Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz for autographs (1-2pm) at Legacy Ford located at 27227 SW Freeway, Rosenberg TX 77471.

    Celebrity subject to change.
  • Tue., Nov. 21, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CST Texans Radio Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join one of your favorite Texans players from 6-7pm at Fuddruckers (3929 Southwest Fwy, 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston Fuddruckers will feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear!

    Then stay for Texans All Access 7-8pm with lots of Texans prizes and giveaways!
  • Fri., Nov. 24, 2017 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM CST Black Friday Sale at the Houston Texans Team Shop

    Black Friday Sale at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium

    Enjoy discounts on the entire store!

    Entire Store 30% Off: 9am-11am

    Entire Store 20% Off: 11am-1pm

    Entire Store 10% Off: 1pm-5:30pm

    Plus, 40% off all 47 Brand merchandise all day!

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/teamshop.html

    *Sale not valid online
  • Sat., Dec. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
  • Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
Game Status Report: Texans vs. Cardinals

Posted 1 hour ago

See the final injury report for Sunday's game.

