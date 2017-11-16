Game Status Report: Texans vs. Cardinals

Join one of your favorite Texans players from 6-7pm at Fuddruckers (3929 Southwest Fwy, 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and special guests!

Plus, all Houston Fuddruckers will feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear!

Then stay for Texans All Access 7-8pm with lots of Texans prizes and giveaways!