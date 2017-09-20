Hopkins and Watson: Getting better every day

likes what he sees from quarterbackThe two have improved their chemistry since Watson arrived, especially now, with the rookie getting a bulk of first-team reps in practice.“It’s getting better and better every day,” Hopkins said Thursday. “At practice, I’ve seen a difference from when we first started throwing together until yesterday. We’re growing, we’re getting to know each other, and it’s getting better, I can say.”In his first NFL start at Cincinnati, Watson targeted Hopkins early and often. The Texans Pro Bowl receiver finished with a team-high seven catches for 73 yards. Watson's poise in the game and in the huddle impressed with Hopkins.“He’s confident,” Hopkins said. “He’s always smiling. He doesn’t look nervous. Even from his first snap out there, he looked confident like he belonged out there, like he’d been there before. Just the way he was talking to everybody, joking and commanding things from us as wideouts and offensive line.”Watson will have bigger arsenal of offensive weapons returning this week, including tight endand wide receiver. With the Texans heading to Foxborough for their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, Watson has a big challenge in his second career start.“It’s big,” Watson said. “It’s a great opportunity for not just me, but the whole team and this organization. For us to go up there and try to get a win, it’s going to be tough but it’s going to be a great challenge for us and we’re up for it.”The (1-1) Texans travel to Gillette Stadium in Week 3 to face the (1-1) New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.