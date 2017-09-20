Up Next
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
Hopkins and Watson: Getting better every day

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

DeAndre Hopkins discusses the progress he has seen from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

DeAndre Hopkins likes what he sees from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The two have improved their chemistry since Watson arrived, especially now, with the rookie getting a bulk of first-team reps in practice.

“It’s getting better and better every day,” Hopkins said Thursday. “At practice, I’ve seen a difference from when we first started throwing together until yesterday. We’re growing, we’re getting to know each other, and it’s getting better, I can say.”

In his first NFL start at Cincinnati, Watson targeted Hopkins early and often. The Texans Pro Bowl receiver finished with a team-high seven catches for 73 yards. Watson's poise in the game and in the huddle impressed with Hopkins.

“He’s confident,” Hopkins said. “He’s always smiling. He doesn’t look nervous. Even from his first snap out there, he looked confident like he belonged out there, like he’d been there before. Just the way he was talking to everybody, joking and commanding things from us as wideouts and offensive line.”

Watson will have bigger arsenal of offensive weapons returning this week, including tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Bruce Ellington. With the Texans heading to Foxborough for their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, Watson has a big challenge in his second career start.

“It’s big,” Watson said. “It’s a great opportunity for not just me, but the whole team and this organization. For us to go up there and try to get a win, it’s going to be tough but it’s going to be a great challenge for us and we’re up for it.”

The (1-1) Texans travel to Gillette Stadium in Week 3 to face the (1-1) New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

