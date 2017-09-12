How Texans defense can bounce back

Up Next
  • Tue., Sep. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join former Texans linebacker & current Ambassador Kailee Wong from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Running of the Bulls 5K Run/Walk pres. by H-E-B

    The 2017 Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk presented by H-E-B and TORO's Kids 1K presented by Texas Children’s Hospital are Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park.  Both races included a race t-shirt, interactive water stops, entry into the post-race party and finish on the floor of NRG Stadium.  Be sure to secure your spot today at HoustonTexans.com before the race sells out!

    Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/community/houston-texans-foundation/ROTB-H.html
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
How Texans defense can bounce back

Posted 55 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

The Texans discuss how their defense needs to improve for Thursday night's game at Cincinnati.

“Out-physicaled.”

It’s the word Johnathan Joseph used to describe Houston’s defensive performance in Sunday's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville.

“When you don’t stop the run, the only word you can say is that you are being out-physicaled,” Joseph said Monday.

In other words, the Texans defense did not showcase the dominant, physical trademark stinginess that made them best in the NFL last year. On Sunday, Houston’s defense allowed 155 yards rushing which included a 100-yard performance and touchdown by rookie Leonard Fournette.

“We have to do a better job on defense of setting the edge and building the wall,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “That’s what we’re known for doing. We have to tackle better. I think we missed 10 tackles in the game. We have to coach it better. So, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what football’s about. Football’s about adversity. That’s the game. That’s the game. You’re dealing with it and you have to do a better job. Every week you have to try to improve.”

Last year from Weeks 8-17, the Texans were No. 1 when it came to stuffing their opponents’ run game, allowing an average of just 71.9 net rushing yards per game.

They have a short week to turn things around, but Joseph is confident things can improve.

“We’ve been a physical defense for years since I’ve been here and I think it will be no different going forward,” Joseph said. “I think obviously, coming away from yesterday’s game, there’s definitely some things we can learn so it’s kind of good it happened early in the year.”

The Texans travel to Cincinnati for their Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. CT on NFL Network and SportsRadio 610.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

