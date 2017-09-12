How Texans defense can bounce back

“Out-physicaled.”It’s the wordused to describe Houston’s defensive performance in Sunday's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville.“When you don’t stop the run, the only word you can say is that you are being out-physicaled,” Joseph said Monday.In other words, the Texans defense did not showcase the dominant, physical trademark stinginess that made them best in the NFL last year. On Sunday, Houston’s defense allowed 155 yards rushing which included a 100-yard performance and touchdown by rookie Leonard Fournette.“We have to do a better job on defense of setting the edge and building the wall,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “That’s what we’re known for doing. We have to tackle better. I think we missed 10 tackles in the game. We have to coach it better. So, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what football’s about. Football’s about adversity. That’s the game. That’s the game. You’re dealing with it and you have to do a better job. Every week you have to try to improve.”Last year from Weeks 8-17, the Texans were No. 1 when it came to stuffing their opponents’ run game, allowing an average of just 71.9 net rushing yards per game.They have a short week to turn things around, but Joseph is confident things can improve.“We’ve been a physical defense for years since I’ve been here and I think it will be no different going forward,” Joseph said. “I think obviously, coming away from yesterday’s game, there’s definitely some things we can learn so it’s kind of good it happened early in the year.”The Texans travel to Cincinnati for their Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. CT on NFL Network and SportsRadio 610.