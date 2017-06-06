ILB Sio Moore ready to "make some plays"

In one year's time, Sio Moore has been a member of four different NFL franchises.



Now the inside linebacker is a Houston Texan, and he's thankful.



“It was definitely a good relief to finally have a team and have coaches and an organization believe in me and being able to see what I can do and give me the opportunity to show that," Moore said after Tuesday's organized team activity (OTA). "So, it was really a good relief and exciting to get back around, just, grass and football and cleats and everybody making noise.”



The former Connecticut Huskie was a third-round draft pick of Oakland's in 2013, and spent a pair of seasons with the silver and black. In 2014 he tallied 90 tackles and three sacks for the Raiders, and was dealt to the Colts after training camp in 2015. He played in 12 games that year with Indianapolis, started the first four of 2016 there, and then spent time with the Chiefs and ultimately the Cardinals.

Last season he rang up 65 tackles in just eight games. But he finished 2016 with a bang, starting the final three contests for Arizona and registering 11, 14 and seven tackles in those games. In the Week 17 victory over the Rams, Moore also forced a pair of fumbles.



“I try to go out there and make some plays," Moore said of the final trio of games. "I try to go out there and contribute. I try to go out there and be a good teammate. I try to leave it all out there."



Benardrick McKinney and Brian Cushing are slated to start at the inside linebacker spots, and the team also used a second round pick in April on Zach Cunningham . Shakeel Rashad will likely challenge for a spot as well.



Moore and the Texans will continue with OTAs this week, and will take place in the veteran minicamp next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.



