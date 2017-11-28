Jadeveon Clowney’s sack streak continues

Jadeveon Clowney continues to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks with a sack in five consecutive games this season. Despite the 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, Clowney had a dominant performance against Joe Flacco and the Raven offense.



“I thought the defense played a heck of a game," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "J.D. is playing great this season and those guys did a good job.”



The Pro Bowler lined up in a number of spots and sacked Joe Flacco for a loss of eight yards in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney also recorded two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.



"I thought a couple of times that his speed and quickness kind of got us," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "He hits those gaps, and he’s quick. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s powerful, and he’s fast, and he’s big and strong. So, even though we thought we had him, we didn’t. And I think in the run game, he showed up pretty much the whole time."



Despite the loss, the Texans defense allowed just 3-of-14 third down conversions and just 155 yards passing for the Ravens offense. For Clowney, statistics don't matter. His goal is to be aggressive on every play and help his team win games.



“I’m just trying to get better every year," Clowney said. "Every game just better myself, try to help the other guys around me better themselves when I play, just come out here with a competitive attitude, just want to win.”



Through 11 games, Clowney now has the second-most TFLs in the NFL with 17.



With the loss, the Texans fall to 4-7 on the season and will next travel to Tennessee to face the Titans in Week 13.



Twitter.com/DeepSlant