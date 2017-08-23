Jadeveon Clowney “ready to go”

returned to the practice field in full form against the New Orleans Saints.“It’s good to have him back out there,” head coach Bill O’Brien said Thursday. “He loves to play. We just gave him a couple days off there back in Houston. He’ll be ready to go.”The Pro Bowler, who missed the Texans Week 2 preseason game against the New England Patriots and practice earlier this week, added that he felt "great" following Thursday's practice in Metairie.Clowney,and the Texans pass rushers got a hefty number of reps against the Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees in Houston's practice with the Saints.Joint practices have been beneficial for players to get additional reps against different teams and for starters, like Clowney who have not gotten much playing time in the preseason.“It’s great,” Clowney said. ‘We’re going at it. Me, him (Whitney Mercilus), J.J. (Watt), D.J. (Reader), everybody up front. I think we take pride in competing with each other. First one to the ball, to the quarterback, is what we come out here and try to do. When you have all the guys wanting to have that attitude, the sky’s the limit for this defense.”The Texans and Saints will kick off for their Week 3 preseason matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ABC-13 and SportsRadio 610.