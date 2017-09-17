Jadeveon Clowney: I should have scored

Up Next
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Running of the Bulls 5K Run/Walk pres. by H-E-B

    The 2017 Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk presented by H-E-B and TORO's Kids 1K presented by Texas Children’s Hospital are Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park.  Both races included a race t-shirt, interactive water stops, entry into the post-race party and finish on the floor of NRG Stadium.  Be sure to secure your spot today at HoustonTexans.com before the race sells out!

    Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/community/houston-texans-foundation/ROTB-H.html
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
Jadeveon Clowney: I should have scored

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Jadeveon Clowney's teammates give him a hard time about being tackled by Andy Dalton.

Jadeveon Clowney picked up the first fumble recovery of his career in Thursday’s 13-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The former South Point High School track star nearly outran every player in a Bengal uniform, except for one.

Quarterback Andy Dalton.

“I didn’t see him, but I was kind of upset,” Clowney said. “I should have scored.”

Dalton got a hand on Clowney to bring him down at the Cincinnati 20-yard line, but only after the Pro Bowler's impressive 49-yard return. Kareem Jackson’s hit on John Ross caused the fumble at the Houston 32-yard line.

“He was moving, though, he was moving,” head coach Bill O’Brien said Friday. “He can run. It’s pretty amazing. He’s 270-something pounds. That was a great play by Kareem Jackson. Kareem Jackson came in and knocked the ball out and the ball popped right to JD and he reversed field and went. I was glad he went the right way because he was headed the other way. But no, it was a good play.”

After the game, Clowney joked that if had seen him coming, he might have exchanged some words with the Bengals quarterback, asking him how he suddenly appeared out of nowhere. 

Some of his teammates also had some fun at the Pro Bowler’s expense.

“Just some locker room jokes, he gave us some locker room material,” Kareem Jackson said. “I know everybody is definitely going to get on his case about that but great awareness by him. Honestly, after the hit I didn’t see the ball. I didn’t see what happened. I saw he had it and I saw he was returning it but after that I really didn’t see anything else but it was great for us as a defense and as a team.”

Clowney finished the game with four tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and the fumble recovery.

The Texans improved to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots in Week 3.

