  • Wed., May. 17, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 6:00 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Houston Texans Kids Triathlon pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    The 2017 Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texans Children's Hospital is coming up May 20-21!

    The triathlon is open to kids ages 6-15. The 6-10 age group will get to compete in a 100-yard swim, 3-mile bike ride, and half-mile run, while the 11-15 age group will double each distance, all with plenty of fun along the way!

    Houston Texans Kids Triathlon
    Presented by Texas Children's Hospital
    Saturday, May 20  and Sunday, May 21
    NRG Stadium

    Registration for this event will sell out quickly, so register your child today at http://www.houstontexans.com/kids/triathlon/home.html
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
Kareem Jackson “excited” for 2017

Posted 52 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

After helping the Texans earn back-to-back AFC South titles, Kareem Jackson is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2017 season.

“Man, we’re really getting anxious, excited with the talent that we have on the defensive side of the ball,” Jackson said this week on The Jim Rome Show. “First and foremost, to get J.J. (Watt) back and healthy, it means a lot to our team. The draft picks that we added, we’re extremely excited about this year.”

The Texans added seven draft picks, including first-round selection Deshaun Watson. Jackson joked he was willing to overlook Watson defeating his alma mater, Alabama, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. The eight-year veteran cornerback is looking forward to having Watson as a teammate now.

“Defensively, we just want to go out and do our job,” Jackson said. “Whatever we can do to make things a lot easier for him (Watson) or whoever is going to be under center. We definitely want to do that. We definitely want to be dominant each and every Sunday so like I said, anything that we can do that will definitely help him and the offense, for those guys to have better field position, create turnovers, you know. Whatever we have to do, to make it a little bit easier for him.”

Last year, Houston’s defense finished No. 1 in the league even with Watt out for the season following the Week 3 game at New England. The cornerback tandem of Jackson and Johnathan Joseph, together since 2011, have allowed just 57.1 percent completion against Texans opponents, the lowest in the NFL, and the second-lowest net yards passing per game at 211.0.

“We take a lot of pride in it,” Jackson said. “It’s one of the things we work towards. You know, to go in day in and day out, just trying to perfect our craft on in the offseason, doing things on our own. You know with me and him being out there being on the same page and seeing things kind of the same way. For us to have the lowest percentage in the league, that’s especially a good thing for our team.”

The Texans kick off the 2017 season on Sunday, September 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.


Twitter.com/DeepSlant

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

