Kareem Jackson's big night in Cincinnati

  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Running of the Bulls 5K Run/Walk pres. by H-E-B

    The 2017 Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk presented by H-E-B and TORO's Kids 1K presented by Texas Children’s Hospital are Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park.  Both races included a race t-shirt, interactive water stops, entry into the post-race party and finish on the floor of NRG Stadium.  Be sure to secure your spot today at HoustonTexans.com before the race sells out!

    Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/community/houston-texans-foundation/ROTB-H.html
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
Kareem Jackson's big night in Cincinnati

Posted 29 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Kareem Jackson made some eye-popping plays for the Texans defense in Thursday night’s 13-9 win over Cincinnati.

Kareem Jackson made some eye-popping plays for the Texans defense in Thursday night’s 13-9 win over Cincinnati. From his sack on Andy Dalton to a perfectly-timed forced fumble on John Ross, the Texans veteran cornerback had a standout performance in Week 2 against the Bengals.

“I thought K-Jack played one of the best games he’s had since I’ve been here,” head coach Bill O’Brien said Friday. “He did a lot of different things, he blitzed off the edge, got a sack, caused a fumble, had several tackles. Just a very smart player and he’s a very valuable player to our team because he can do so many different things, and he played really well.”

Jackson had a record night, picking up the first sack of his eight-year career when he took down Andy Dalton for a loss of four yards on the Bengals first offensive series. Later in the first quarter, Jackson forced a turnover that led to fumble recovery and 49-yard return by Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans converted the takeaway into a field-goal drive to take a 3-0 lead in the hard-fought road win.

“I mean I saw the reverse and just tried to run to the ball," Jackson said. "Got there and was able to put my hat on the ball and you know, it was a huge play for us as a defense, kind of a momentum-swinger for us. Anytime we can create some turnovers and get the offense some extra possessions, that’s huge for us as a team so I think that definitely helped us out tonight to pull off the win.”

The Texans secondary suffered key injuries to cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Kevin Johnson, but limited A.J. Green to just five catches on the night.

“I think the guys that stepped in did a great job,” Jackson said. “Kind of shuffled some guys around, you know some guys stepped in, played big for us. That’s what it’s about. For us as a team, we pride ourselves on having a competitive roster and having guys in the secondary in our room that can step in and play at any time. Those guys showed that tonight and I think they did a great job.”

Jackson finished the night with a team-high seven tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, in addition to the sack and forced fumble.

The Texans improved to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots in Week 3.

