Kareem Jackson's big night in Cincinnati

“I thought K-Jack played one of the best games he’s had since I’ve been here,” head coach Bill O’Brien said Friday. “He did a lot of different things, he blitzed off the edge, got a sack, caused a fumble, had several tackles. Just a very smart player and he’s a very valuable player to our team because he can do so many different things, and he played really well.”
Jackson had a record night, picking up the first sack of his eight-year career when he took down Andy Dalton for a loss of four yards on the Bengals first offensive series. Later in the first quarter, Jackson forced a turnover that led to fumble recovery and 49-yard return by
“I mean I saw the reverse and just tried to run to the ball," Jackson said. "Got there and was able to put my hat on the ball and you know, it was a huge play for us as a defense, kind of a momentum-swinger for us. Anytime we can create some turnovers and get the offense some extra possessions, that’s huge for us as a team so I think that definitely helped us out tonight to pull off the win.”
The Texans secondary suffered key injuries to cornerbacks
“I think the guys that stepped in did a great job,” Jackson said. “Kind of shuffled some guys around, you know some guys stepped in, played big for us. That’s what it’s about. For us as a team, we pride ourselves on having a competitive roster and having guys in the secondary in our room that can step in and play at any time. Those guys showed that tonight and I think they did a great job.”
Jackson finished the night with a team-high seven tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, in addition to the sack and forced fumble.
The Texans improved to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots in Week 3.
