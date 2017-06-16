Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2017 season will kickoff sooner than any of us imagine and the first team on the docket is an AFC South foe - the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the Texans 21-20 comeback win last December, the Jaguars decided to take the organization in a different direction.Gus Bradley was fired before the Jaguars left Houston that day, opening an intriguing position in the league. Owner Shad Khan decided to stay in house, handing Doug Marrone, the team’s offensive line coach, the full-time head coaching reins after a 1-1 stint as interim coach to finish the 2016 season. Khan wasn’t done pulling some aces out of his sleeve, either, as he looked to the past to impact the future. Former Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin was brought back in a front office capacity to right the ship and get the Teal and Black machine moving in the right direction.It’s not as if General Manager David Caldwell hasn’t put together a squad loaded with talent, especially in the last two years. Here are the key players Caldwell has signed or drafted in the past two seasons.DE Malik JacksonDE Yannick NgakoueS Tashaun GipsonLB Myles JackCB Jalen RamseyCB A.J. BouyeDE Calais CampbellS Barry ChurchT Branden AlbertRB Leonard FournetteT Cam RobinsonNearly one half of the entire starting 22 has been turned over in Jacksonville in the past 24 months, but the Jaguars made no change at quarterback where Blake Bortles took a significant step back in his development. After a 4,428 yard/35 TD campaign in 2015, Bortles threw for 500 fewer yards and 12 fewer touchdowns. He actually threw two fewer interceptions than in 2016 but much was expected in his third season after such a stellar 2015 and he didn’t deliver.Can Bortles get it right in year four? If so, the Jaguars can be scary. If not, they’ll be taking a look at the future in the 2018 NFL Draft, yet again.Let’s get to know the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2017 version.Rush offense - 101.9 ypg (22nd in the league)Passing offense - 233.0 ypg (20th)Total offense - 334.9 ypg (23rd)Scoring - 19.9 ppg (25th)3rd Down Percentage conversion - 35.3% (T23rd)Giveaways - 29 - 16 INT, 13 Fumbles (T4th highest)WR - Allen RobinsonTE - Alex EllisLT - Kelvin BeachumLG - Jeremiah PoutasiC - Brandon LinderRG - A.J. CannRT - Jeremy ParnellTE - Ben KoyackWR - Marqise LeeQB - Blake BortlesRB - T.J. YeldonWR - Allen RobinsonWR - Marqise LeeTE - MARCEDES LEWISLT - BRANDEN ALBERTLG - CAM ROBINSONC - Brandon LinderRG - A.J. CannRT - Jeremy ParnellTE - Ben KoyackWR - ALLEN HURNSQB - Blake BortlesRB - LEONARD FOURNETTE**ALL CAPS indicate a new projected starter in 2017RB - T.J. YeldonRB - Chris IvoryWR - Dede WestbrookWithout question, it’s Fournette. The Jaguars hired its former offensive line coach. It brought back hard nosed, tough and disciplined former coach to the front office. Their quarterback needs to throw less, not more. Is there any secret that the Jaguars are going to get on the L Train, early and often in 2017 and beyond?Uh, no.The Jaguars are anticipating an Ezekiel Elliott-like impact from the rookie out of LSU. If there’s a position more suited for a rookie to make an impact early in his career, it’s probably running back. The difference, though, is that Dallas has three Pro Bowlers on the offensive line and Jacksonville, well, doesn’t.Everyone will assume it’s Fournette, but the Texans tackle well and Fournette needs to take advantage of a poor tackling defense to pile up yards in a power scheme. He’ll get his yards, but it’s going to take 25-27 carries to do so against this, or any other, defense. It’s the receivers that worry me more than anything else. The emergence of Marqise Lee after Allen Hurns missed the last five games of the season will pay dividends in 2017. The Jaguars now have three legit options in the passing game - Robinson, Hurns and Lee. If Bortles has time to get the ball off against this pass rush, there’s a good opportunity to hurt defenses at all levels with these three pass catchers. Throw in the speedy Dede Westbrook and this unit can put a ton of pressure on a secondary.They still have to find a way to protect Bortles and open consistent running lanes. If Branden Albert is a much better option at left tackle than Kelvin Beachum/Luke Joeckel, then that’ll allow Cam Robinson to fill the guard spot. That will mitigate the concern a bit, but if Robinson is forced to play tackle due to injury or whatnot, especially in week one, blockingand a healthywill be a nightmare.Overall, though, it’s the progress of Bortles, no matter the opponent on the other side. He’s shown moxie in the six meetings with the Texans; however, at home against the Texans, he threw three key picks in 2015 and gave the Texans a pick six head start on the first drive of the game.Furthermore, the last two games in NRG Stadium have been cringeworthy.2015 - 17 for 32, 239 yards, no TD and two INT (one pick six)2016 - 12 for 28, 92 yards, no TD and one INTWith a healthy Albert protecting him, alongside rookie Robinson, all three receivers in the fold and Leonard Fournette to hammer the rock, Bortles has no more excuses to perform like that in the 2017 opener.Rush defense - 106.4 ypg (19th in the league)Passing defense - 215.2 ypg (5th)Total defense - 321.7 ypg (6th)Scoring Allowed - 25.0 ppg (25th)3rd Down Percentage conversion allowed - 37.1% (25th)Takeaways - 13 - 7 INT, 6 Recoveries (T30th highest)DE - Yannick NgakoueDT - Malik JacksonDT - Abry JonesDE - Tyson AlualuWLB - Telvin SmithMLB - Paul PoslusznyNickel - Aaron ColvinCB - Prince AmukamaraS - Tashaun GibsonS - Jonathan CyprienCB - Jalen RamseyDE - DANTE FOWLER JR.DT - Malik JacksonDT - SHELDON DAYDE - CALAIS CAMPBELLWLB - Telvin SmithMLB - MYLES JACKSLB - Paul PoslusznyCB - A.J. BOUYES - Tashaun GipsonS - BARRY CHURCHCB - Jalen Ramsey**ALL CAPS indicate a new projected starter in 2017DE - Yannick NgakoueNickel - Aaron ColvinDE - Dawaune Smoot: It’s hard to discern between a Pro Bowl defensive end and the hottest defensive back on the free agent market. Both Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye deserve mention here because each one has the opportunity to fill a significant hole for the Jaguars defense.Bouye steps into the role opposite soon-to-be mega star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and will get tested. Given the option of throwing at Ramsey or Bouye, teams are more than likely going to test Bouye, unless Ramsey isn’t 100% to start the season. We’ll get to why that’s important in a second. Regardless, Bouye was phenomenal in 2016 for the Texans, so we all know the impact he can have on this Jaguars defense.Campbell, though, was a bit of surprise. The Jaguars still had a ton of cap space and spent it on a guy that’s been incredibly consistent, producing 5.0 sacks or more every single season in Arizona, other than his rookie campaign. He can play outside on first down, bump inside on second and third down and create mayhem to help Bouye and company in the secondary.Those two cornerbacks, Ramsey and Bouye, are going to be a handful for every team the Jaguars face. Their size and length are problematic. I never thought Ramsey would be a hit at cornerback so immediately; he was outstanding. If Bouye maintains the level of play he established over the last half of the 2016 season, the Jaguars are set up at a key position for years.The Jaguars have drafted Dante Fowler Jr., Yannick Ngakoue and Dawaune Smoot over the past three seasons but the Jaguars edge pass rush isn’t where it needs to be, especially with those cover corners. Campbell isn’t best served playing the edge 100% of the time as he can dominate inside alongside Malik Jackson on passing downs, in paticular. This Jaguars defensive front isn’t very big either. Campbell is going to have to play inside a significant portion of the time, which puts two interior players, Jackson and Campbell, at 282 and 290 lb. respectively. Jackson was a handful for the Texans to block last year and Campbell will create issues as well. Over the entire game, though, are those guys going to be able to handle consistent double teams, getting physically hammered, for a full 60 minutes?Last and certainly not least, Ramsey suffered a core muscle injury late in OTAs that required surgery in late June. Both Ramsey and the team have downplayed the surgery but if there are any lingering issues heading into the season, it might be the Texans fortune that this matchup is the first one on the schedule.