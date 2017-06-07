Lamar Miller: “It will be a good year”

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans Radio Live at Fuddruckers Join Texans Ambassador Chester Pitts from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!
  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., Jun. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Lamar Miller: “It will be a good year”

Posted 2 hours ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Lamar Miller is optimistic about his second season with the Texans.

When he signed with the Texans last March, Lamar Miller wanted more opportunities with the ball in hands.

After a single-season career-high 268 carries last year, Miller got the workload he wanted.

1,073 yards rushing.
Four 100-yard games.
Five touchdowns.
31 receptions.
188 yards receiving, plus a touchdown.

Miller, now participating in OTAs, took some much-needed time off after the season to let his body recover.

“It’s very important, this offseason,” Miller said Tuesday. “You’ve got to take care of your body because us as running backs, we get hit a lot so just to take care of your body, take a couple weeks off and let your body heal, then just get back into it, it’s always good.”

Since his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, Miller has played in 67 consecutive games. Now entering his second season with the Texans and sixth in the NFL, the veteran back is optimistic about what he can accomplish in 2017.

“Yes, I’m very comfortable now going into my second year,” Miller said. “Just coming in my first year, (I) didn’t know the concepts but now, going into my second year, I’m comfortable. I know the blocking schemes and stuff. I think it will be a good year.”



Twitter.com/DeepSlant

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »