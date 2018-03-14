Up Next
  • Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM CDT Bayou Greenway Day Get to know your bayou at Bayou Greenway Day, a FREE outdoor festival with games music, giveaways and more. Experience the beauty of the Bayou Greenways while enjoying free activities, hosted by Houston Parks Board and other community organizations. Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO will be kicking off the opening ceremonies from 11:30-12:30 PM.
  • Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT 5th Annual Kite Festival Come join us for inflatables and interactive games!
  • Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:00 PM - 10:30 PM CDT 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleader Tryouts

    Here is your chance to become a Houston Texans Cheerleader!

    • Perform in front of 70,000+ Texans Fans
    • See the world on military tours and special appearances
    • National television exposure
    • Make lifelong friends
    • Be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL!
    Tryout for FREE!
  • Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CDT Texans Care Volunteer Day Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Reliant is a city-wide volunteer day where Texans players, Cheerleaders, Ambassadors, TORO and staff volunteer alongside Texans fans. Check out the many organizations with whom you can volunteer!
News

National Media Poll: Best AFC South QB is…

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

National media members weigh in on who they think is the best quarterback in the AFC South.

Earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, we polled four national media members on various topics concerning the Texans and the AFC South. The results are featured in our exclusive five-part series this week on HoustonTexans.com.

We asked, “The best quarterback in the AFC South is ____?”

Jenny Vrentas, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and The MMQB:
“I would say Watson as well when he’s healthy. I know we didn’t see a lot of him last season, but he was so dynamic and that game-changing quarterback that everyone thought he could be coming out of Clemson. Now he’s really spectacular to see on the big stage. Also, I think there was so much of a reaction around the league when he was hurt was such disappointment for this rising talent. He might not be the best quarterback yet, but I think he can be.”


Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter for The MMQB:
“That’s tricky. If healthy, I think it’s Andrew Luck. If healthy, I don’t think there’s much question. Right now it would be Andrew Luck. Look, Deshaun Watson was spectacular for about a month last year before he got hurt. We’ve seen flashes from Marcus Mariota and I think he’s got a good offensive coach in Matt LaFleur going in there now. You’ve got great potential with Watson and Mariota, but if Andrew Luck is healthy and he’s taking steps in that direction, I think he’s the best quarterback. If he’s not healthy, I think it’s a legitimate argument between Watson and Mariota. I think Deshaun did enough to put himself in the conversation. You can make an argument that going into 2018, expectations should be just as high for him as they are for Mariota.”


Matthew Berry, ESPN’s senior fantasy football analyst:
“It’s Deshaun Watson. Look, I look at everything from the fantasy perspective – that’s my job. He’s by far the guy I have ranked the highest, even over Andrew Luck - assuming fully healthy Andrew Luck. I’d still prefer Deshaun Watson over Andrew Luck this year.”


Greg Cosell, NFL analyst and senior producer at NFL Films:
“I would answer that with a caveat. I think if he’s healthy, Andrew Luck is the best quarterback in the division. If he’s not healthy, then you have an interesting conversation between Marcus Mariota coming off a bad season but with a new coaching staff and Deshaun, who’s obviously had a small sample size, but a good sample size. That’s my cop-out answer.”


Ian Rapoport, NFL Network insider:
“I’d like to know if Andrew Luck is healthy. If he is, he is the best. I would imagine there are a couple guys that are pretty close. The way Deshaun is going, I would say he’s getting there.”

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

