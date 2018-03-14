National Media Poll: Best AFC South QB is…

We asked, “The best quarterback in the AFC South is ____?”
Jenny Vrentas, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and The MMQB:
“I would say Watson as well when he’s healthy. I know we didn’t see a lot of him last season, but he was so dynamic and that game-changing quarterback that everyone thought he could be coming out of Clemson. Now he’s really spectacular to see on the big stage. Also, I think there was so much of a reaction around the league when he was hurt was such disappointment for this rising talent. He might not be the best quarterback yet, but I think he can be.”
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter for The MMQB:
“That’s tricky. If healthy, I think it’s Andrew Luck. If healthy, I don’t think there’s much question. Right now it would be Andrew Luck. Look,
Matthew Berry, ESPN’s senior fantasy football analyst:
“It’s Deshaun Watson. Look, I look at everything from the fantasy perspective – that’s my job. He’s by far the guy I have ranked the highest, even over Andrew Luck - assuming fully healthy Andrew Luck. I’d still prefer Deshaun Watson over Andrew Luck this year.”
Greg Cosell, NFL analyst and senior producer at NFL Films:
“I would answer that with a caveat. I think if he’s healthy, Andrew Luck is the best quarterback in the division. If he’s not healthy, then you have an interesting conversation between Marcus Mariota coming off a bad season but with a new coaching staff and Deshaun, who’s obviously had a small sample size, but a good sample size. That’s my cop-out answer.”
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network insider:
“I’d like to know if Andrew Luck is healthy. If he is, he is the best. I would imagine there are a couple guys that are pretty close. The way Deshaun is going, I would say he’s getting there.”
