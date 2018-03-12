National Media Poll: Where does Hopkins rank?

DeAndre Hopkins

Earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, we polled national media members on various topics pertaining to the Texans and the AFC South. Their answers are featured in our exclusive five-part series this week on HoustonTexans.com.“Definitely top 10 and it’s weird because obviously, you know he has thrived with a number of some not-so-good quarterbacks, and now he has a great quarterback. If they are both healthy the whole year, I would say he’s a top-five receiver. But, he is, to me, the best receiver in the NFL at catching the football. Nobody catches the ball better. We’ve gotten to see it now because some of his ridiculous catches have happened on national TV games, but he’s amazing at catching the football. He’s No. 1 at that."“I hate these questions. Those are list questions and I hate lists. He’s a top-three receiver. I mean, then it comes down to what your personal preference is. It becomes philosophy and personal preference, but he’s in the top 3-4 of the best receivers in football.”“He’s right up there. Fantasy-wise, I have him No. 2 after Antonio Brown - no disrespect to DeAndre. Hopkins is just amazing. You think about what he did with – shall we say inconsistent quarterback play - before Deshaun came into becoming the starter last year. He’s always putting up numbers, and he’s a guy that consistently gets double-teamed. He’s never had a true No. 2 opposite him that’s been consistent. I mean, we’ve seen Fuller start to emerge but he’s been in and out of the lineup with injury. Hopkins is just a monster, man. I love Hop."“I’d put Antonio Brown ahead of him. I’d put Julio Jones ahead of him. He (Hopkins) is right there in the mix. I think Antonio Brown and Julio Jones would probably be my one-two now, and then I think DeAndre Hopkins is probably in that group. That next group (is) with your Odell Beckham Jr. and a few other guys. Certainly there are a lot of great wide receivers in the NFL right now. If you go back three to four years, you see the influx of talent from the college ranks, so my top two are still Antonio Brown and Julio Jones – but I think DeAndre Hopkins is right there in the mix.”"Well I voted for him All-Pro last year, so I think he’s a top two. Top-five receiver, but top two in this season, I thought. He had a fantastic year.”