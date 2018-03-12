Up Next
  • Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM CDT Bayou Greenway Day Get to know your bayou at Bayou Greenway Day, a FREE outdoor festival with games music, giveaways and more. Experience the beauty of the Bayou Greenways while enjoying free activities, hosted by Houston Parks Board and other community organizations. Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO will be kicking off the opening ceremonies from 11:30-12:30 PM.
  • Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT 5th Annual Kite Festival Come join us for inflatables and interactive games!
  • Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:00 PM - 10:30 PM CDT 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleader Tryouts

    Here is your chance to become a Houston Texans Cheerleader!

    • Perform in front of 70,000+ Texans Fans
    • See the world on military tours and special appearances
    • National television exposure
    • Make lifelong friends
    • Be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL!
    Tryout for FREE!
  • Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CDT Texans Care Volunteer Day Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Reliant is a city-wide volunteer day where Texans players, Cheerleaders, Ambassadors, TORO and staff volunteer alongside Texans fans. Check out the many organizations with whom you can volunteer!
News

National Media Poll: Where does Hopkins rank?

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

National media members weigh in on where DeAndre Hopkins ranks among NFL wide receivers.

Earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, we polled national media members on various topics pertaining to the Texans and the AFC South. Their answers are featured in our exclusive five-part series this week on HoustonTexans.com.

We asked, "Where does DeAndre Hopkins rank among NFL wide receivers?"

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network insider:
“Definitely top 10 and it’s weird because obviously, you know he has thrived with a number of some not-so-good quarterbacks, and now he has a great quarterback. If they are both healthy the whole year, I would say he’s a top-five receiver. But, he is, to me, the best receiver in the NFL at catching the football. Nobody catches the ball better. We’ve gotten to see it now because some of his ridiculous catches have happened on national TV games, but he’s amazing at catching the football. He’s No. 1 at that."


Greg Cosell, NFL analyst and senior producer at NFL Films:
“I hate these questions. Those are list questions and I hate lists. He’s a top-three receiver. I mean, then it comes down to what your personal preference is. It becomes philosophy and personal preference, but he’s in the top 3-4 of the best receivers in football.”


Matthew Berry, ESPN’s senior fantasy football analyst:
“He’s right up there. Fantasy-wise, I have him No. 2 after Antonio Brown - no disrespect to DeAndre. Hopkins is just amazing. You think about what he did with – shall we say inconsistent quarterback play -  before Deshaun came into becoming the starter last year. He’s always putting up numbers, and he’s a guy that consistently gets double-teamed. He’s never had a true No. 2 opposite him that’s been consistent. I mean, we’ve seen Fuller start to emerge but he’s been in and out of the lineup with injury. Hopkins is just a monster, man. I love Hop."


Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter for The MMQB:
“I’d put Antonio Brown ahead of him. I’d put Julio Jones ahead of him. He (Hopkins) is right there in the mix. I think Antonio Brown and Julio Jones would probably be my one-two now, and then I think DeAndre Hopkins is probably in that group. That next group (is) with your Odell Beckham Jr. and a few other guys. Certainly there are a lot of great wide receivers in the NFL right now. If you go back three to four years, you see the influx of talent from the college ranks, so my top two are still Antonio Brown and Julio Jones – but I think DeAndre Hopkins is right there in the mix.”


Jenny Vrentas, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and The MMQB:
"Well I voted for him All-Pro last year, so I think he’s a top two. Top-five receiver, but top two in this season, I thought. He had a fantastic year.”

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

