Stephen Anderson: "Night and day" from last year

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Thu., May. 25, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., May. 26, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., May. 27, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., May. 29, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Tue., May. 30, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., May. 31, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Thu., Jun. 01, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., Jun. 02, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 05, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Stephen Anderson: "Night and day" from last year

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Now entering his second season with the Texans, Stephen Anderson’s focus has shifted drastically.

Last May, tight end Stephen Anderson was just trying to make the team. Not only did he sign with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, the tight end out of California was a standout in rookie minicamp and OTAs.

Now entering his second season with the Texans, Anderson’s focus has shifted drastically.

“It’s like night and day,” Anderson said on Texans Radio. “When you’re coming in as a rookie, it’s a continued, long year and a half as you go from college to training to Pro Days and Combine (and) the workouts. It’s just continuous. Now I’ve had the offseason and I’ve had a lot of time to relax and hang out and really do nothing and just kind of get right mentally. Coming in, I’m much more relaxed and ready to go.”

The San Jose native, who went on to see action in 13 regular season games and both postseason contests during his rookie campaign, admits the rookie wall was real. Now that his first season is complete, Anderson took some time off and returned for the start of OTAs this week, hoping to build on what he’s learned from his first year in the NFL.

“It was a long year,” Anderson said. “In college, the most games I played was 13. Last year, including everything was 22. It’s a whole bunch, it’s a whole lot. So my main focus was getting my rest and just going through the tape and seeing what I can improve. Just understanding the playbook and what they want me to do as kind of a hybrid tight end.”

Anderson finished the 2016 season with 11 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. As a group, the trio of Ryan Griffin, C.J. Fiedorowicz and Anderson posted the most receptions (115), and receiving yards (1,094) in a single season in franchise history, while adding seven touchdowns last year.

The Texans have seven OTA practices remaining at the Houston Methodist Training Center: May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, and June 8-9.


Twitter.com/DeepSlant

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »