Tom Savage found Stephen Anderson for a 4-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter.

A Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point gave the Texans a 10-0 lead with 10:40 left in the half.

Savage went to the back left side of the end zone and fired low to the tight end, who was able to corral the pass for the score. It capped a 7-play drive that went 87 yards and lasted 3:17.

It was the first catch of the day for Anderson, and the score was set up by a Braxton Miller reception that fwent for 57 yards and set the Texans up inside the Tennessee 5-yard line.

The Anderson touchdown was his first of the season.