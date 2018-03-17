TRANSACTIONS: Texans claim WR Sammie Coates

Houston has claimed WR Sammie Coates off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.



Coates, 24, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (87th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He spent two seasons with the Steelers before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2017. For his career, he has compiled 28 receptions for 516 yards (18.4 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns in 32 regular season games played (six starts). In 2016, Coates posted career highs of 21 receptions for 435 yards (20.7 avg.) and two touchdowns in 14 regular season games played (five starts). Coates (6-1, 210) has also returned six kickoffs for 150 yards (25.0 avg.) in his NFL career and appeared in all four of Pittsburgh’s postseason games from 2015-16.