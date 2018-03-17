Up Next
  • Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM CDT Bayou Greenway Day Get to know your bayou at Bayou Greenway Day, a FREE outdoor festival with games music, giveaways and more. Experience the beauty of the Bayou Greenways while enjoying free activities, hosted by Houston Parks Board and other community organizations. Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO will be kicking off the opening ceremonies from 11:30-12:30 PM.
  • Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT 5th Annual Kite Festival Come join us for inflatables and interactive games!
  • Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:00 PM - 10:30 PM CDT 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleader Tryouts

    Here is your chance to become a Houston Texans Cheerleader!

    • Perform in front of 70,000+ Texans Fans
    • See the world on military tours and special appearances
    • National television exposure
    • Make lifelong friends
    • Be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL!
    Tryout for FREE!
  • Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CDT Texans Care Volunteer Day Texans Care Volunteer Day presented by Reliant is a city-wide volunteer day where Texans players, Cheerleaders, Ambassadors, TORO and staff volunteer alongside Texans fans. Check out the many organizations with whom you can volunteer!
News

TRANSACTIONS: Texans claim WR Sammie Coates

Posted 1 hour ago

Houston has claimed WR Sammie Coates off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

Coates, 24, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (87th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He spent two seasons with the Steelers before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2017. For his career, he has compiled 28 receptions for 516 yards (18.4 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns in 32 regular season games played (six starts). In 2016, Coates posted career highs of 21 receptions for 435 yards (20.7 avg.) and two touchdowns in 14 regular season games played (five starts). Coates (6-1, 210) has also returned six kickoffs for 150 yards (25.0 avg.) in his NFL career and appeared in all four of Pittsburgh’s postseason games from 2015-16.

