  • There are no Events to display in this category.
  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 6:00 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Houston Texans Kids Triathlon pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    The 2017 Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texans Children's Hospital is coming up May 20-21!

    The triathlon is open to kids ages 6-15. The 6-10 age group will get to compete in a 100-yard swim, 3-mile bike ride, and half-mile run, while the 11-15 age group will double each distance, all with plenty of fun along the way!

    Houston Texans Kids Triathlon
    Presented by Texas Children's Hospital
    Saturday, May 20  and Sunday, May 21
    NRG Stadium

    Registration for this event will sell out quickly, so register your child today at http://www.houstontexans.com/kids/triathlon/home.html
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
Texans announce personnel changes

Posted 14 minutes ago

The Houston Texans have hired Jimmy Raye III as vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager and made several other personnel changes.

“I am so grateful and pleased to add the character, depth and experience Jimmy Raye brings to our group,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith. “He is a highly respected, seasoned executive that will provide new ideas and a fresh perspective to our entire football operation. I look forward to working with him and we all welcome him aboard.”

Raye joins the Texans after spending four years as the vice president of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts. He brings over 22 years of NFL experience to Houston, including 17 seasons with the Chargers. Raye was San Diego’s director of player personnel from 2008-12 after spending eight years as the team’s director of college scouting (2000-07) and four years (1996-99) as a scout. He started with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team’s offensive quality control coach in 1995.

The Texans also announced the following promotions:

Rob Kisiel Director of Pro Personnel
Mike Martin Assistant Director of College Scouting
Frantzy Jourdain National Scout
Brad Mathews Area Scout

