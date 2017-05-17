Texans announce personnel changes

“I am so grateful and pleased to add the character, depth and experience Jimmy Raye brings to our group,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith. “He is a highly respected, seasoned executive that will provide new ideas and a fresh perspective to our entire football operation. I look forward to working with him and we all welcome him aboard.”
Raye joins the Texans after spending four years as the vice president of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts. He brings over 22 years of NFL experience to Houston, including 17 seasons with the Chargers. Raye was San Diego’s director of player personnel from 2008-12 after spending eight years as the team’s director of college scouting (2000-07) and four years (1996-99) as a scout. He started with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team’s offensive quality control coach in 1995.
The Texans also announced the following promotions:
Rob Kisiel Director of Pro Personnel
Mike Martin Assistant Director of College Scouting
Frantzy Jourdain National Scout
Brad Mathews Area Scout