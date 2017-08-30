Texans extend Hopkins, Hal, Prosch, Fiedorowicz

The Houston Texans signed WR DeAndre Hopkins , TE C.J. Fiedorowicz , S Andre Hal and FB Jay Prosch to contract extensions. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.



“We’ve maintained a roster management philosophy of drafting, developing, and rewarding our own players. These four men are all good, young, ascending players whose best football is still in front of them,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith said. “They have all filled significant roles for our team, and we are thrilled to know that they will continue to help in our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston.”



Drafted by Houston in 2013 with the 27th overall pick, Hopkins (6-1, 210) has compiled the most receptions (317), receiving yards (4,487) and receiving touchdowns (23) through the first four years of his career than any player in franchise history. He ranks fourth in team history in receptions, third in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns. Hopkins is also the Texans all-time leader in yards per reception at 14.2 and his 13 games with 100-or-more receiving yards are the second-most in franchise history. For his career, Hopkins has the sixth-most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards by a player age 25-or-younger in NFL history.



The former Clemson Tiger was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and made the 2015 AP NFL All-Pro Second Team. That season, he set career highs in receptions (111), receiving yards (1,521), receiving touchdowns (11) and 100-yard receiving games (six). In 2014, Hopkins became the first player in NFL history with at least nine catches and 145 receiving yards in three consecutive games (Weeks 4-6). In 2013, he was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Hopkins, a South Carolina native, has compiled 17 receptions for 201 yards (11.8 avg.) and a receiving touchdown in three career postseason games. He has never missed a game in his Texans career, recording at least one reception in every game he’s played in, and his streak of 64 consecutive games started ranks second among all active NFL wide receivers.



Fiedorowicz (6-5, 265) set career highs in receptions (54), receiving yards (559), yards per reception (10.4) and touchdowns (four) in 15 games (15 starts) in 2016. He was the only tight end in the NFL with at least three receptions in every game from Week 4-14 and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. In the 2016 postseason, Fiedorowicz compiled five receptions for 71 receiving yards and one touchdown in two starts. For his career, he has caught 75 passes for 754 yards (10.1 avg.) and six touchdowns in 46 games (37 starts). Fiedorowicz was drafted by the Texans with the first pick in the third round (65th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Iowa.



Hal (5-10, 190) has started 22-of-45 regular season games he’s played in since joining the Texans and compiled 98 total tackles (72 solo), six interceptions, 21 passes defensed and 1.0 sack. He has also started three postseason games and compiled 17 total tackles (nine solo), one interception and three passes defensed. In 2016, Hal completed his first full season as a safety and logged career highs of 46 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, to go along with two interceptions and seven passes defensed in 15 games (11 starts). He intercepted Patriots QB Tom Brady in the AFC Divisional Round (1/14/17) and finished second on the team with six tackles (four solo) in the game. Hal was originally drafted by the Texans with the first pick in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt.



Prosch (6-1, 255) has played in 47 regular season games (eight starts) and three postseason games since joining the Texans as a sixth-round pick (211th overall) out of Auburn in 2014. For his career, Prosch has 42 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards, to go along with 15 special teams tackles. Houston is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards since drafting Prosch and the Texans finished with the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL in 2016, averaging 116.2 yards per game. Prosch also paved the way for Texans RB Lamar Miller to rush for 1,073 yards last season, the 10th most in the NFL.