Texans history in 4th round of NFL Draft

Posted 9 hours ago

Drew Dougherty Texans TV Host

The Texans have found some key contributors in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.

Over the past few days, we've looked back at the Texans and what they've done in each round of the draft since 2002.
 

Today the focus is on the 4th round, and Houston's managed to nab contributors throughout their history in that spot. With 20 4th-rounders, the Texans have seen the likes of Domanick Williams, Jerome Mathis, Owen Daniels, Glover Quin, Ben Jones and Tom Savage become among the more notable players to emerge.
 

Williams, who's last name was changed from Davis, rumbled for a 1,000 yards or more in his first two seasons, and finished with 976 yards in his final campaign of 2005. The LSU running back's three-year career ended with 23 rushing touchdowns and 4.1 yards per carry.
 

Jerome Mathis also played just three years, but as a rookie returner out of Hampton, he was a 1st-team All-Pro and went to Hawaii as a Pro Bowler. Mathis took a pair of kickoffs that 2005 season back for scores.
 

Tight end Owen Daniels made a pair of Pro Bowls with the Texans, and the 2006 4th-rounder from Wisconsin caught 29 touchdowns in eight campaigns with Houston.
 

In 2009 the Texans took cornerback Glover Quin. The New Mexico Lobo contributed at that position for two seasons, but his career flourished in 2011 when he was moved to safety. He picked off five passes in his four seasons with the Texans.
 

Ben Jones from Georgia came to town in 2012 and promptly started at right guard for 10 games. The next year he had a start at right guard, and switched over to left guard in 2014, where he started the entire 16-game season. He moved to his college position of center in 2015 and started every game for Houston. In 2016 he signed a free-agent deal with the Titans.

Tom Savage started at quarterback nine times for the Texans in his career here. He was plucked from Pitt in 2014.

YEAR (pick) PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
2002 (99) Jonathan Wells RB Ohio St.
2003 (101) Domanick Williams RB LSU
2004 (122) Glenn Earl DB Notre Dame
2005 (114) Jerome Mathis WR Hampton
2006 (98) Owen Daniels TE Wisconsin
2007 (123)  Fred Bennett DB South Carolina
2008 (118) Xavier Adibi LB Va. Tech
2009 (112) Glover Quin DB New Mexico
2009 (122) Anthony Hill TE N.C. State
2010 (102) Darryl Sharpton LB Miami (FL)
2010 (118)  Garrett Graham TE Wisconsin
2011 (127) Roc Carmichael CB Va. Tech
2012 (99) Ben Jones OL Georgia
2012 (121) Keshawn Martin WR Michigan St.
2012 (126) Jared Crick DE Nebraska
2013 (124) Trevardo Williams DE U-Conn
2014 (135) Tom Savage QB Pittsburgh
2016 (119) Tyler Ervin RB San Jose St.
2017 (130) Julién Davenport OT Bucknell
2017 (142) Carlos Watkins DT Clemson

