Texans look to boost run game

Head coach Bill O’Brien wants to see improvement in the run game for Thursday night's game at Cincinnati.
“We have to run the ball better,” O’Brien said. “That’s really where I need to do a better job. We have to run it better. We have to be more balanced. What happens sometimes based on score of the game, based on injuries, you get behind. Guys get hurt. Sometimes it’s harder to run the football relative to those types of things. We definitely have to run the ball better.”
The Texans were without fourth-year back
“He will be in there more,” O’Brien said Monday.
The Texans travel to Cincinnati for their Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. CT on NFL Network and SportsRadio 610.
