Texans look to boost run game

As a team, the Texans rushed for an average 116.2 yards per game last year as a team and ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing attempts on the year (456). In Sunday’s 29-7 loss to Jacksonville, the Texans recorded just 93 yards rushing as a unit. After a 19-0 start, the Texans ramped up the ground game, rushing for 70 yards in the second half against the Jaguars.Head coach Bill O’Brien wants to see improvement in the run game for Thursday night's game at Cincinnati.“We have to run the ball better,” O’Brien said. “That’s really where I need to do a better job. We have to run it better. We have to be more balanced. What happens sometimes based on score of the game, based on injuries, you get behind. Guys get hurt. Sometimes it’s harder to run the football relative to those types of things. We definitely have to run the ball better.”The Texans were without fourth-year back, who was inactive with an ankle injury. After a promising preseason debut, rookie D’Onta Foreman also had just one carry for four yards in the loss. Foreman was not hampered by health issues, which kept him out of the Texans third preseason game at New Orleans. He should play a bigger role against the Bengals, according to O’Brien.“He will be in there more,” O’Brien said Monday.The Texans travel to Cincinnati for their Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. CT on NFL Network and SportsRadio 610.