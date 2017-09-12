Texans to wear Color Rush uniforms at Cincinnati

The Texans will wear their Color Rush uniforms on Thursday night at Cincinnati.

The Texans will sport new uniforms on Thursday night. Sort of.

Houston will don their 'Color Rush' uniforms against the Bengals, as they'll wear Deep Steel Blue jerseys and pants that have different bordering on the neck and numbers, as well as different striping on the outside of the legs. The Bengals will be in all-white 'Color Rush' uniforms.

The NFL described the look in a press release with the following:

"Comprising full-color head-to-toe look, each club’s Color Rush uniform takes inspiration from both its current and historic uniform colors and designs, combined with progressive innovation that will set the tone for the future of the game and light up Thursday Night Football."

The 'Color Rush' games are all Thursday-nighters, as they were last season. But the Texans didn't wear their 'Color Rush' duds in 2016 because they were too similar a dark blue what the Patriots wore.

Fans can buy the jerseys in the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium as well as online at shop.houstontexans.com.

All proceeds from the sales will go to the NFL Foundation, which funds programs for health, safety and wellness for youth around the United States.