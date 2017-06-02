Up Next
  • Fri., Jun. 02, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 05, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Fri., Jun. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

News

Tom Savage: "I have to earn it every day"

Posted 46 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

From his rookie season to now, Tom Savage has been preparing for the chance to win the Texans starting quarterback job.

From his rookie season to now, Tom Savage has been preparing for the chance to win the Texans starting quarterback job. Even as the most experienced quarterback in Bill O'Brien's offense, Savage's approach remains the same.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Savage said Wednesday. “I hate to say it’s special because I have to go out there and I have to earn it every day. It’ll be special at the end of the season.”

Unlike his previous seasons as backup and third-string quarterback, Savage is getting first-team reps in OTAs this offseason, which means more time with the starters and a new approach to developing chemistry.

“I think a little more of it is in the communication, obviously, with some of the guys,” Savage said. “When you’re a third-string quarterback, you’re not really going up to DeAndre Hopkins and telling him how you want a bow route or something. Now communication comes in and you have to be on the same page with all of them. That’s what we’re working on now.”

Savage also faces the first-team defense in OTA practice. Under league rules, OTAs are non-contact and without pads, but the Texans fourth-year quarterback still takes advantage of going up against the top defense in the NFL.

“These guys – obviously, J.J. (Watt) and (Jadeveon) Clowney and those guys would love to rip my head off but they can’t because we’re not in pads,” Savage said. “Luckily they never will be able to. But you’re able to go out there and just kind of work on each throw and – I don’t want to say knowing you’re not getting hit – but getting the ball out and the defense is letting us throw the ball even if they are coming through. It’s kind of what we need.”

Houston currently has three quarterbacks on the roster: Savage, Brandon Weeden, and rookie Deshaun Watson. The Texans wrap up OTAs with four remaining practices on June 5-6 and June 8-9 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. A three-day mandatory veteran minicamp will take place June 13 through June 15.

