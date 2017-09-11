Tuesday Injury Report: Texans vs. Bengals

Join former Texans linebacker & current Ambassador Kailee Wong from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!
Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!
Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM. Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
Join the Houston Texans and Bud Light to celebrate #TBT this Thursday, September 14th from 5-7PM at Bagby Park (415 Gray St., Houston, TX 77002) in Midtown. Get ready for Houston Texans Thursday Night Football with Texans Cheerleaders, Ambassadors Wade Smith, Kevin Walter, and Fred Weary along with great live music from the Battle Ready Band.
The 2017 Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk presented by H-E-B and TORO's Kids 1K presented by Texas Children’s Hospital are Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park. Both races included a race t-shirt, interactive water stops, entry into the post-race party and finish on the floor of NRG Stadium. Be sure to secure your spot today at HoustonTexans.com before the race sells out!
Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/community/houston-texans-foundation/ROTB-H.html
Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!
Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!
Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!
Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023
Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location
Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures
Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items
More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
