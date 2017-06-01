Tyler Ervin seeks improvement in 2017



As a rookie in 2016, Tyler Ervin showed flashes of brilliance.



A 57-yard punt return in the Week 10 win at Jacksonville. An average of 9.7 yards per punt return, the eighth-best mark in the NFL. A return of 10 yards or more in eight of the 12 regular season games he played, and a 16-yarder in the playoff win over Oakland.



But Ervin said he expects more of himself in 2017, and the key to all of that is more chances.



"It’s just reps," Ervin said after practice on Wednesday. "The more and more reps you get, the more things that you know and then from there, you just continue to improve."

A running back at San Jose State, Ervin had a carry for three yards last year, and caught three passes for 18 yards. As he continues to learn the Texans' offense, Ervin wants to contribute more there as well, including as a pass-catcher.



"Of course, I’m an offensive player, man," Ervin said. "I love offense, so any chance I get to do that, I’m enjoying it. A little bit more receiving stuff but I take it as a challenge and I like doing it as well. Anything they ask me to do, I’m going to do."



Ervin said he's stepped up his film study since breaking into the NFL, and emphasized the impact it can have on his improvement.



He and the Texans wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.



