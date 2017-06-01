Up Next
  • Thu., Jun. 01, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
News

Tyler Ervin seeks improvement in 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Drew Dougherty Texans TV Host

Tyler Ervin may contribute more on offense in 2017, after a strong rookie campaign on special teams.


As a rookie in 2016, Tyler Ervin showed flashes of brilliance.

A 57-yard punt return in the Week 10 win at Jacksonville. An average of 9.7 yards per punt return, the eighth-best mark in the NFL. A return of 10 yards or more in eight of the 12 regular season games he played, and a 16-yarder in the playoff win over Oakland.

But Ervin said he expects more of himself in 2017, and the key to all of that is more chances.

"It’s just reps," Ervin said after practice on Wednesday. "The more and more reps you get, the more things that you know and then from there, you just continue to improve."

A running back at San Jose State, Ervin had a carry for three yards last year, and caught three passes for 18 yards. As he continues to learn the Texans' offense, Ervin wants to contribute more there as well, including as a pass-catcher.

"Of course, I’m an offensive player, man," Ervin said. "I love offense, so any chance I get to do that, I’m enjoying it. A little bit more receiving stuff but I take it as a challenge and I like doing it as well. Anything they ask me to do, I’m going to do."

Ervin said he's stepped up his film study since breaking into the NFL, and emphasized the impact it can have on his improvement.

He and the Texans wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

