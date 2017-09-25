Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Titans

Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html