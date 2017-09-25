Up Next
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
News

Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Titans

Posted 1 hour ago

The Houston Texans (1-2) return home to NRG Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans (2-1) in Week 4 after two consecutive road games.


Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on CBS and Westwood One Radio.

Houston is coming off a 36-33 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 where they had their best offensive output of the season.

The Texans scored the most points (33) in a game since Week 16 of the 2015 season (34 points at Tennessee on 12/27/15) and gained the most total net yards (417) in a game since Week 5 of the 2015 season.

Check out the full depth chart below.


