Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Titans

The Houston Texans (1-2) return home to NRG Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans (2-1) in Week 4 after two consecutive road games.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on CBS and Westwood One Radio.
Houston is coming off a 36-33 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 where they had their best offensive output of the season.
The Texans scored the most points (33) in a game since Week 16 of the 2015 season (34 points at Tennessee on 12/27/15) and gained the most total net yards (417) in a game since Week 5 of the 2015 season.
