Vandermeer's View: Early adversity

  • Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Bud Light Throwback Thursday Night Football Kickoff Party

    Join the Houston Texans and Bud Light to celebrate #TBT this Thursday, September 14th from 5-7PM at Bagby Park (415 Gray St., Houston, TX 77002) in Midtown. Get ready for Houston Texans Thursday Night Football with Texans Cheerleaders, Ambassadors Wade Smith, Kevin Walter, and Fred Weary along with great live music from the Battle Ready Band.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Running of the Bulls 5K Run/Walk pres. by H-E-B

    The 2017 Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk presented by H-E-B and TORO's Kids 1K presented by Texas Children’s Hospital are Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park.  Both races included a race t-shirt, interactive water stops, entry into the post-race party and finish on the floor of NRG Stadium.  Be sure to secure your spot today at HoustonTexans.com before the race sells out!

    Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/community/houston-texans-foundation/ROTB-H.html
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
Vandermeer's View: Early adversity

Posted 18 minutes ago

Marc Vandermeer

I’ve been asked plenty on whether this week two prime timer at Cincinnati is a ‘must win’ game.


I’ve been asked plenty on whether this week two prime timer at Cincinnati is a ‘must win’ game. Let’s just put it this way. If it’s a loss, you’re desperate and off on a three game stretch featuring teams that all had winning records last year. And two of those were division winners. Oh, and one won perhaps the greatest Super Bowl ever.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Bengals are a familiar foe. This is the fourth year in a row the Texans will play them. And the last two have been low scoring semi-thrillers that went a long way toward determining each season’s fate. One was the Monday nighter that saw Houston beat a previously undefeated Cinci team in week 10 in 2015. The other was last year’s Christmas Eve division clincher at NRG Stadium.

You never know how a game will play out but don’t expect big numbers. Unless you’re talking defensive stats. The Bengals were handled by Baltimore last week in their season opener, 20-0. The locals are saying that the Cincinnati defense is really pretty good, that the offense put them in bad spots with turnovers and the Ravens never really got rolling when they had the ball.

It’ll be up to Bill O’Brien to piece together a game plan that gets just enough early scoring opportunities so his defense can play with a lead and fire off at Andy Dalton, who was sacked five times and threw four picks in the opener.

I write ‘piece together’ because that’s what it is. With all three tight ends suffering concussions, Evan Bayliss was signed to the 53-man roster just yesterday. He’ll be the only available tight end. O’Brien can use an extra offensive lineman or try to function without a tight end at all. We’ll see.

You’d love to see the Texans run the ball more often and more effectively than they did against the Jaguars. That’s easier said than done because of the missing tight end group. Still, O’Brien will try to find a way because he cannot afford to constantly call drop backs and see his quarterbacks get the human piñata treatment as they did in game one.

With both teams struggling, and the Bengals missing the playoffs last year, it would behoove Houston to jump on top early and get the crowd expressing its displeasure over the Bengals’ performance. It won’t guarantee that the Cincinnati players get rattled but it can’t hurt.

This projects to be a field position, low point total game. Shane Lechler and the punt coverage crew will be as important as anyone on the field. And there’s really very little margin for error on defense. If the Bengals generate a healthy ground game, you’re likely looking at an 0-2 start.

We’ve seen the Texans overcome adversity before under O’Brien. They’ve often responded with winning performances when things looked bleakest. It’s still early but this is one of those times where the Texans need to dig deep and find a way. If they avoid turnovers and the defense plays up to their potential, it could be a happy autumn night in Cincinnati.

