Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Vandermeer's View: #Goals

Posted 1 hour ago

Marc Vandermeer

Here comes another chance for the Texans to shock the NFL and win at New England.

Here comes another chance for the Texans to shock the NFL and win at New England. We all know the history. We know that if the Texans can put together the type of defensive effort they did against the Patriots in the playoffs they’ll have a shot if certain other factors play out. Among the extras needed are a solid ground game and zero turnovers, or at least a win in the turnover margin battle.

In both outings last year, Houston ran for over 100 yards as a team. They’ll need more than that. I’ll set the number at 160. Lamar Miller ran for 80 yards in the first contest and 74 in the playoff game. He’ll get plenty of chances again. And maybe D’Onta Foreman can add some punch to the mix. Also, Deshaun Watson, whether it’s designed or not, will certainly do some business on the ground with his legs.

While all this is going on, the Texans need to play clean and click on at least 50% of their third down opportunities. There will be a lot of emphasis on Watson making key third down throws. He’ll also have to make some big plays on first down. With the Texans getting some bodies back at tight end and Bruce Ellington back at receiver, they’ll have a few more weapons to work with.

Coming up with a similar defensive performance as the playoff game cannot be assumed. The Patriots are well aware of the fact that the Texans stayed in the game into the fourth quarter. And they are eager to reestablish their home field edge after falling to Kansas City on opening night.

The Texans have to be able to get to Tom Brady with their pass rush. They were effective being physical with him and getting him off his launch point. Brady, given time, is the deadliest quarterback in the history of the league.

Houston has never left New England victorious. The Patriots are the premiere team in the league and, despite the loss to the Chiefs, are still the AFC favorite to get to the Super Bowl. Of course it would be better if this happened down the line in the schedule so Watson would have more NFL experience under his belt but we are where we are. He’ll see it as an opportunity more than as a problem. Maybe he and J.J. Watt, who did not play in the playoff game, can be the key added ingredients to challenge for the upset.

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »