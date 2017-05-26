Vandermeer's View: Spring Forward

I remember the days when the Texans offense would torch the defense in the Spring. From 2007-2009 Matt Schaub and his merry band of pass catchers put up offensive numbers that would average third in the NFL over that time period.
Third!
While the defenses in those days averaged were a little bit lower on the totem pole, checking in at 22nd during that era.
Since 2011, the defense has finished lower than seventh only once. During that time, the Texans had put up five winning seasons and four division titles. Defense wins. We all know that. But we also know there must be dramatic improvement on offense and it appears to be happening.
But this is how he’ll get better. He will not ‘enjoy’ facing a scout team defense until deep in the preseason. Even in the first two preseason games he’ll be battling Luke Kuechly and friends then that pretty good team from the Boston area. No days off – isn’t that what they say?
There are enough assets to help.
There’s plenty of work to do on the offensive line but plenty of time to get it done as they won’t be in pads for over two months. The return of
It’s step one for the 2017 version of this squad. There will be some strides made during the next few weeks. But the real leap has to happen at the Greenbrier. And we will bring it all to you right here.