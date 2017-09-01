Vandermeer's View: The roster moves fast

A roster is always under construction. And you can bet that as I write this and as you read it, Rick Smith is looking for diamonds in the rough or straight up trades to make the Texans better.I know what you’re thinking, ‘Trade?’I’m not saying it will happen but think about the fact that the Texans made the deal for Ryan Mallett three days after the last preseason game in 2014. Anything is possible.Also think about that in the same year, the Texans signed a player after the cuts named Damaris Johnson, a wide receiver. People didn’t think much of it at the time but then, in the opener, Houston came out in a three wide receiver set and he STARTED. Those were different times but you get my drift – the 53-man roster changes fast. Not to mention the effect of injury issues during the season.This year’s ‘first draft’ has some highly notable elements. For now, there are only two quarterbacks on the roster. The Texans needed the room. They were squeezed at running back, feeling they needed to keep six ball carriers.made it after getting signed right before the third preseason game. And you know they love the play making ability ofandFive wide receivers will be on the squad but opening week could be a challenge aswill have to sit out, Will Fuller is still recovering andandhave been out several weeks.and Tyler Ervin can line up as receivers if necessary.It’s too bad David Quessenberry didn’t make this version of the 53. The team has only two players listed at guard but the versatile, who can play center and guard, helps. Rookiecan do the same. The entire rookie draft class made it Saturday, along with undrafted free agents, linebackerand cornerbackBack to the quarterbacks. Brandon Weeden being left out is a bit of surprise. He was the insurance policy at the most important position on the team. It’s possible they could get him back if they (gulp) need him. Given the history of the position here, let’s hope for the best.Again, things can and will change. Quickly.