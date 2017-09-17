Vandermeer's View: The winning edge

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Running of the Bulls 5K Run/Walk pres. by H-E-B

    The 2017 Houston Texans Running of the Bulls 5K Run and Walk presented by H-E-B and TORO's Kids 1K presented by Texas Children’s Hospital are Sunday, September 17 at NRG Park.  Both races included a race t-shirt, interactive water stops, entry into the post-race party and finish on the floor of NRG Stadium.  Be sure to secure your spot today at HoustonTexans.com before the race sells out!

    Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/community/houston-texans-foundation/ROTB-H.html
  • Tue., Sep. 19, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans CB Jonathan Joseph from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (10600 Town & Country Way, Houston, TX 77024) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Play 60 at the Park pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    Join us at Levy Park (3801 Eastside St., Houston, TX 77098) on Monday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 PM for fun-filled events to keep your kids active!

    Complete details snd registration info - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Play60Park.html
  • Tue., Sep. 26, 2017 5:45 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans DE Chirstian Covington from 6 PM – 7 PM at Fuddruckers (3929Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans, Marc Vandermeer, and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston area Fuddruckers will be feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear, whether the Texans win or lose their previous game, so don't miss out!

    Then stay for Texans All Access from 7-8 PM.  Lots of Texans prizes & giveaways!
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Texans Friday: Jack in the Box

    Noon-1pm – Jack in the Box, 801 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

    Proudly wear your Texans gear to get a FREE Jumbo Jack for this hour at this location

    Houston Texans Cheerleaders signing autographs and taking pictures

    Jack in the Box is going to be giving away 4 tickets to a Houston Texans home game and two autograph items

    More info: http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/Texans-Friday.html
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Vandermeer's View: The winning edge

Posted 51 minutes ago

Marc Vandermeer

The Texans came to Cincinnati with an injury report that included enough names to field an entire team.

The Texans came to Cincinnati with an injury report that included enough names to field an entire team. They had the adversity of having to rebound from a blowout loss on opening day, on a short week, severely undermanned.

Yet they won.

The last three games with the Bengals, all Texans wins, had scores of 13-9, 12-10 and 10-6. Bill O’Brien, who has sculpted some of his best wins under extreme circumstances, concocted a game plan that garnered just enough points for his defense to come away victorious.

Let’s start with that side of the ball. After giving up 155 rushing four days earlier, the D locked down on the Bengals running backs. This forced Andy Dalton to try to win the game and he couldn’t come through. Both offenses knew the margin of error was paper thin. It was the Bengals who made the big mistake in the first half with a fumble that the Texans turned into points.

As they did on Monday night football two years ago, the Texans came up with stop after stop, putting enough pressure on Dalton to disrupt the attack and force errant pass plays. O’Brien didn’t have experienced tight ends so he went with extra offensive linemen for much of the night. This helped the Texans backs gain over 100 yards. But with the game on the line and Houston in need of some insurance points late, he trusted Deshaun Watson to operate with an empty backfield on several plays. It was needed to keep the Bengals defense spread out and work the ball to DeAndre Hopkins, who caught seven passes on the night.

We said during the broadcast and all week on Texans Radio that one key touchdown could win the game. It came in the second quarter, and on a 94-yard drive! Watson, on 3rd and 15, scrambled for a 49-yard touchdown run the grabbed a lead Houston would not surrender.

The national media wasn't exactly calling this one a masterpiece. But Texans insiders know better. With all that’s been going on with this team, to come up with any kind of win needs to be dearly appreciated.

Thursday night road games are brutal. But at least now the Texans can enjoy a weekend off and heal some wounds. A three game stretch against good teams awaits. Watson will get a full week of practice as the Texans rebrand their attack in time to face New England.

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »