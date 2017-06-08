What to expect for 2017 Texans defense

Up Next
  Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  Fri., Jun. 16, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

  Sat., Jun. 17, 2017 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT First Down Dads Field Day

    Bring your kids out to the Houston Texans First Down Dads Field Day on Saturday, June 17 inside the Houston Methodist Training Center from 10am to noon.  Houston Texans Ambassadors and Cheerleaders in attendance.  This event is filling up fast and will sellout, so register today! 

    Register - http://www.houstontexans.com/fan-zone/first-down-dads.html
  Sat., Jun. 17, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  Mon., Jun. 19, 2017 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Youth Football Camp pres. by Nike

    Registration is now open for the Houston Texans Youth Football Camp presented by Nike, taking place June 19 – June 22! This camp provides a great opportunity for kids ages 8-14 to learn about the game and play in a fun, safe environment. Both tackle and flag camps are available and camp participants can also enjoy visits from Texans players, Ambassadors, and Cheerleaders!

    Youth Football Camp pres. by Nike
    June 19th – June 22nd
    3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
    Houston Methodist Training Center
    8799 Kirby Dr

    Houston, TX 77054


    Registration for the week-long camp is $350 per child. Prices increase to $400 on May 17 at 5pm and this event will sell out, so register your kids today at http://www.houstontexans.com/community/youthfootball.html!
What to expect for 2017 Texans defense

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Expectations are sky-high after the Texans wrapped up their 2016 campaign with the No. 1 defense for the first time in franchise history.

Expectations are sky-high after the Texans wrapped up their 2016 campaign with the No. 1 defense for the first time in franchise history.

The 2017 defense immediately improves with the highly anticipated return of a healthy J.J. Watt, playing alongside Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus.

“I think we all know what J.J. brings to the table,” assistant head coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday. “For opponents to try to figure out where they’re going to send their protection – do they send it to J.J.? Do they send it to Clowney? Exactly how they’re going to do all that as far as from a protection standpoint, I think that’s going to make it extremely difficult on the offense. So, if we can keep both of those guys healthy, and Whitney as well, I think it will be difficult for them.”

Houston led the league in several categories, allowing a league-low 301.3 total net yards per contest, fewest first downs (17.0) and second fewest net passing yards per game (201.6). From Weeks 8 to 17, the Texans allowed an average 71.9 yards rushing per game with just three rushing touchdowns by opponents in that time span.

Defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel is also focused on creating more turnovers and improving red-zone defense this offseason. Houston finished tied for eighth in the NFL in the red zone (52.27%) and 13th in goal-to-go situations (66.67%). Last year, the Texans recorded 11 interceptions and six fumble recoveries, after forcing 25 turnovers in 2015.

“I think that we need to continue to play great defense, be good at third down, to force three-and-outs and get the ball back for our offense,” Vrabel said. “I think we can do a better job at creating turnovers. We’ve tried to make that an emphasis. We call it ball disruption. So, we are trying to do great at ball disruption into OTAs. We could do a better job down at the red zone. Our scoring defense has to be better. We weren’t where we needed to be. I think we were outside the top ten, so if we can improve on our scoring defense, do what we did at the end of the season in the run game, continue to affect the quarterback, turn the ball over and hopefully, we can help our team win.”



