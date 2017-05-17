Which defensive player helped DeAndre Hopkins?

Up Next
  • Thu., May. 18, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 6:00 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Houston Texans Kids Triathlon pres. by Texas Children's Hospital

    The 2017 Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texans Children's Hospital is coming up May 20-21!

    The triathlon is open to kids ages 6-15. The 6-10 age group will get to compete in a 100-yard swim, 3-mile bike ride, and half-mile run, while the 11-15 age group will double each distance, all with plenty of fun along the way!

    Houston Texans Kids Triathlon
    Presented by Texas Children's Hospital
    Saturday, May 20  and Sunday, May 21
    NRG Stadium

    Registration for this event will sell out quickly, so register your child today at http://www.houstontexans.com/kids/triathlon/home.html
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
Which defensive player helped DeAndre Hopkins?

Posted 1 hour ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Despite an impressive catch radius and natural athleticism, Hopkins also turned to a surprising source for his early success.

At just 24 years old, DeAndre Hopkins has emerged as a star wide receiver in the NFL. Despite an impressive catch radius and natural athleticism, Hopkins also turned to a surprising source for his early success.

Johnathan Joseph, he’s one of the smartest guys if not the smartest guy in that locker room on knowing football, offense and defense,” Hopkins said on Texans Radio April 25. “He’s an older guy, but still he probably leads the league in pass deflections.”

Johnathan Joseph, now entering his 12th NFL season and seventh with Houston, has seen action in 156 career games with 145 starts. Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowler, currently leads all NFL players with 159 passes defensed since being drafted by Cincinnati in 2006.

As a rookie, Hopkins also learned from mentor and All-Pro Andre Johnson. However, the defensive backs give him a different perspective, according to Hopkins. Joseph covered the top receivers in the league week after week for over a decade.

“It’s not just because of his athletic ability,” Hopkins said. “It’s because of his awareness of knowing football. Every time I come to the sideline, J-Jo is probably the first guy right there talking to me before any offensive guy on how I can beat this defender, on what he’s seeing, on what kind of coverage they’re playing. I need that and he’s been like that since my first year being here.”

Hopkins has the most receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games through a player’s first four seasons in Texans history.



