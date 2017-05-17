Which defensive player helped DeAndre Hopkins?

“
As a rookie, Hopkins also learned from mentor and All-Pro Andre Johnson. However, the defensive backs give him a different perspective, according to Hopkins. Joseph covered the top receivers in the league week after week for over a decade.
“It’s not just because of his athletic ability,” Hopkins said. “It’s because of his awareness of knowing football. Every time I come to the sideline, J-Jo is probably the first guy right there talking to me before any offensive guy on how I can beat this defender, on what he’s seeing, on what kind of coverage they’re playing. I need that and he’s been like that since my first year being here.”
Hopkins has the most receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games through a player’s first four seasons in Texans history.
Twitter.com/DeepSlant