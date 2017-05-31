Will Fuller V "comfortable" in Year 2

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Thu., Jun. 01, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., Jun. 02, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 05, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Wed., Jun. 07, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Thu., Jun. 08, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Fri., Jun. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
  • Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 11:00 PM - 11:30 PM CDT Texans 360 TV Show Tune into KTRK ABC 13 in Houston (or check local listings across Texas) each Saturday at 11 PM for this Texans show that covers all the happenings each week of the team throughout the offseason from community events, offseason training and various team functions with Cheerleaders and players.
  • Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Texans All Access on Texans Radio

    Tune into Texans All Access on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 every weekday (Monday - Friday) during the offseason from 6 PM - 7 PM to get the lastest Texans news straight from all the Texans Insiders like Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, Drew Dougherty & Deepi Sidhu.

    There are also special Texans guests and exclusive interviews with Texans players and personnel, plus major events and happenings with the Texans in the community!

    You can also listen to Texans Radio on Texans 24 at www.TexansRadio.com if you miss a show.
View More Events »

News

Print
RSS

Will Fuller V "comfortable" in Year 2

Posted 59 minutes ago

Deepi Sidhu Texans Insider/Lead Writer HoustonTexans.com

Will Fuller V is more comfortable in Year 2 and discusses what he wants to work on this offseason.

Entering Year 2, Will Fuller V is happy to be running routes, catching passes, and participating in practice this offseason. Not being a rookie anymore has its advantages, according to the Texans wide receiver.

“I feel like it’s a lot different, first year to second year,” Fuller said Wednesday. “Last year I was thinking a lot. Just coming in trying to learn the offense and trying to make sure I was doing everything perfect. This year I’m just a lot more relaxed.”

During OTAs underway at the Houston Methodist Training Center, the Texans are able to participate in ten non-contact, non-padded practices. Fuller, the Texans 2016 first-round draft selection, has already shown improvement in his second offseason.

“He definitely has better knowledge of our system,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “For the guys that were rookies last year, this is a much easier spring for them because they know where to go, they know what to do. I’ve seen a lot of improvement with all the guys that were rookies last year: Will, Braxton (Miller) had a good day yesterday. It’s only May. It’s OTAs. But it’s looking pretty good.”

Year 2 bro

A post shared by Will Fuller (@willfullerv) on



Fuller started 13 regular season and both postseason games last year. He finished third among rookie wide receivers with 635 yards receiving and sixth with 47 receptions. Fuller said his main goal this offseason is to work on “just catching the ball consistently.”

“I’m a lot more comfortable,” Fuller said. “Last year I was starting from ground zero. This year I’m a lot more comfortable and I’m just going to build off what I did last year.”

Fuller kicked off NFL career with back-to-back 100-yard performances in 2016. He caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown against Chicago in Week 1, followed by a four-catch, 104-yard game the next week against Kansas City. Fuller also returned 11 punts for 165 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown on his first career punt return in Week 4 against Tennessee.


Twitter.com/DeepSlant

Content on HoustonTexans.com does not necessarily represent the views of the Houston Texans front office staff, coaches or executives.

Trending Now

Subscribe

Recent News

Subscribe More News »