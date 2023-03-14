12 Things to Know about WR Robert Woods

1. Grew up in Southern California, and his Junipero Serra High School football team won a state title in 2009

2. Standout track and field performer in high school

3. Played collegiately at the University of Southern California (USC) from 2010 through 2012

4. Was a consensus All-American in 2011

5. Was drafted in 2nd round of 2013 by the Bills, and spent four seasons with Buffalo

6. Played five seasons for the Rams, from 2017 through 2021

7. Recorded back-to-back 1,100-plus yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 in Los Angeles

8. Ran for five touchdowns during his 5-year stint with Los Angeles

9. Spent 2022 with Tennessee, and led the Titans with 53 receptions for 527 yards

10. Has caught 37 touchdowns in his career, and has 7.604 receiving yards in 10 NFL seasons

11. Nickname is "Bobby Trees"