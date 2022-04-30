13 numbers to know about the 2022 Texans Draft Class

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:51 PM
There are several numbers to know about the 9-person Texans Draft Class of 2022:

1.

1 - Number of players drafted from Big 12 Conference (DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor)

2.

2 - Number of players drafted from Pac 12 Conference (Stanford DL Thomas Booker & Oregon St DE Teagan Quitoriano)

3.

3 - Number of Texans on roster whose last name begins with Q. Paul and Scott Quessenberry are the others.

4.

4 - Defensive players drafted by the Texans

5.

5 - Offensive players drafted by the Texans

6.

5 - Total number of trades completed during Draft week by the Texans

7.

6-6 - Height of Quitoriano, the tallest Texans pick

8.

9 - Total number of Texans draft picks in 2022

9.

11.3 - Distance in miles, between NRG Stadium and Stafford High School, where Pitre went.

10.

20 - Age, years, of youngest pick, CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

11.

23 - Age, in years, of oldest pick, OL Austin Deculus

12.

2,228 - Combine weight, in pounds, of the nine picks

13.

2,311 - Distance in miles, between NRG Stadium and Sprague High School in Salem, Oregon, which is where Quitoriano went.

