13 numbers to know about the 2022 Texans Draft Class

There are several numbers to know about the 9-person Texans Draft Class of 2022:
1.
1 - Number of players drafted from Big 12 Conference (DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor)
2.
2 - Number of players drafted from Pac 12 Conference (Stanford DL Thomas Booker & Oregon St DE Teagan Quitoriano)
3.
3 - Number of Texans on roster whose last name begins with Q. Paul and Scott Quessenberry are the others.
4.
4 - Defensive players drafted by the Texans
5.
5 - Offensive players drafted by the Texans
6.
5 - Total number of trades completed during Draft week by the Texans
7.
6-6 - Height of Quitoriano, the tallest Texans pick
8.
9 - Total number of Texans draft picks in 2022
9.
11.3 - Distance in miles, between NRG Stadium and Stafford High School, where Pitre went.
10.
20 - Age, years, of youngest pick, CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
11.
23 - Age, in years, of oldest pick, OL Austin Deculus
12.
2,228 - Combine weight, in pounds, of the nine picks
13.
2,311 - Distance in miles, between NRG Stadium and Sprague High School in Salem, Oregon, which is where Quitoriano went.
