3 questions for every AFC South opponent during Training Camp | Daily Brew

The 2022 preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. With training camp well underway, each of the Texans AFC South opponents have major storylines as they gear up for the season. Three team reporters, Jaguars Radio host J.P. Shadrick, Titans senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt and Colts reporter/host Larra Overton, provided the three big questions their teams are looking to answer in camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Finished with a 3-14 record in 2021

Hired new head coach Doug Pederson

Drafted Georgia DL Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick

1. Will Trevor Lawrence take the next step toward becoming the franchise quarterback and living up to the No. 1 overall selection in 2021?

This is priority No. 1 for the Jaguars organization. It is difficult enough for rookie quarterbacks to perform in the NFL, but considering all the controversy and distractions surrounding the organization last year it showed week after week when he handled the questions with poise. Lawrence seems to be in a much better situation so far, and it should translate to a calmer world for QB1.

2. What will this defense look like?

There is a new defensive scheme, with a new defensive coordinator, numerous draft picks, including two first-round selections on defense to go with significant free agent additions. It's a lot of change in one offseason. What it looks like in September is the most important, but it feels like they should have some teeth this season.

3. Can a revamped offensive line keep the offense moving?

Left tackle Cam Robinson signed an extension for big money. Ninth-year guard Tyler Shatley started camp at left guard. 2022 third-round pick center Luke Fortner is getting all the first-team reps early in camp. Veteran Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff signed with the Jags in free agency. The question is at right tackle: Jawaan Taylor is the incumbent starter, but 2021 draft pick Walker Little is poised to push him – the two are rotating reps the first week of training camp.

Tennessee Titans

Finished with a 12-5 record and clinched No. 1 seed in the AFC

Lost 19-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round

Head Coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 AP Coach of the Year

1. Can Derrick Henry bounce back?

Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL in 2019 and 2020 before an injury cut his 2021 season in half. Now, questions have surfaced about Henry's health, and his workload moving forward. The King will be looking to prove doubters wrong in 2022.

2. Will Treylon Burks help fill the void left by A.J. Brown?

The Titans traded receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft before selecting Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick. The Titans aren't expecting Burks to necessarily replace Brown's production as a rookie, but they'd sure like him to help. Can he rise to the occasion?

3. How good can the defense be in 2022?

It wasn't long ago when the Titans defense was considered the weak link on the team. Things have changed. After racking up nine sacks in the team's playoff loss to the Bengals, expectations are high heading into a new year. With question marks on offense, the Titans need their defense to play well.

Indianapolis Colts

Finished 9-8 in 2021 and missed the playoffs after a Week 18 loss at Jacksonville

Traded for QB Matt Ryan

Hired Gus Bradley as new defensive coordinator

1. How will the Colts offense evolve with Matt Ryan under center?

This offseason, the Colts acquired the 14-year veteran QB in a trade with Atlanta after trading Carson Wentz to Washington. Ryan inherits an offense that includes the reigning rushing leader Jonathan Taylor and WR Michael Pittman Jr., who had a breakout year with over 1,000 yards in 2021. Ryan also looks to have premier protection with an offensive line that includes the league's top-rated interior offensive lineman in Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.

2. Will a new-look defense make the one of the league's top takeaway teams a well-rounded unit?

From a defensive personnel standpoint, this is the most turnover the Colts have witnessed since 2018. Gus Bradley arrived in Indianapolis following Matt Eberflus (being hired as the Chicago Bears' head coach In addition to a new scheme and new defensive staff, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (55.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016) in a trade with the Raiders, reuniting Bradley with a familiar and well-established pass rusher, as the two shared time in Jacksonville and Las Vegas. Indy also reinforced the secondary with former AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to complement Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II.

3. Can Jonathan Taylor repeat his 2021 campaign?

In just his second year in the NFL, (Taylor) led the league in rushing with 1,811 yards. Not only did he lead all running backs in 2021, but he did so by the widest margin (552) since 2009 and his 1,272 rushing yards *after* contact were more than any running back had in total. (He also) exceeded 2,000 yards last season.