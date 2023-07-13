713 Day, C.J. Stroud and breakout Texans| Daily Brew

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been vocal about all the support he's been receiving so far from Houston Texans fans.

"It's a blessing, man," Stroud said. "I prayed and dreamed about this my whole life. To get support from the city of Houston means everything. I really want to be a great leader in the community and of course a great football player as well. I want to be a great role model to the kids as well, that's something that I'm big on."

Heading into the 2023 season, The Athletic named its breakout candidates for all 32 teams. Second-year linebacker Christian Harris got some love on the list. Mike Jones writes:

"The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama missed all of training camp, the preseason and the first five weeks of the regular season while recovering from hamstring injuries and then played the final 12 games, starting 11 of them while accumulating 74 tackles (six for a loss) and a sack. Benefiting from that playing time, a healthy offseason and the arrival of linebacker-turned-head coach DeMeco Ryans, Harris seems primed for a big year as one of Houston's leading defensive playmakers."

The Texans defensive line unit is looking to set the pace in DeMeco Ryans' scheme this year. Fourth-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard loves the role and the added pressure up front.

