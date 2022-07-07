8 at 8: Texans Training Camp practices to begin earlier

Jul 07, 2022 at 09:55 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Eight at eight.

The Texans will welcome fans to eight training camp sessions this July and August, with every practice beginning at 8 a.m. CT.

The first day is Friday, July 29 and the final date open to fans is Wednesday, August 10. Six more will be sprinkled between. No matter who's been the head coach—from Dom Capers at the outset in 2002 through Gary Kubiak, Bill O'Brien and David Culley—they've all gone on record as saying how much they enjoyed it when fans were at training camp practice.

Kubiak talked about his appreciation for fans by citing how their presence "gets the juices going a little bit, gets everybody moving around."

There's no doubt Head Coach Lovie Smith will echo some variation of that sentiment, and it will be good to have the fans back at the Houston Methodist Training Center this year.

Last year, most of the practices began an hour later in the morning at 9 a.m.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, fans weren't at camp. It was antiseptic. Funereal. Sad, more than anything. Their presence was missing.

They were back for some practices last year, and thankfully, they'll be back again in 2022.

The final open practice comes just days before the preseason opener against the Saints. That game is a Saturday-nighter inside NRG Stadium at 7 p.m. CT.

Be the first to know about available tickets here.

